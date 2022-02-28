INEC Declares PDP Winner For Jos North/Bassa Constituency Bye-election As APC Comes Third

. PDP Nails Coffin Of APC In Plateau-Senator Gyang

—We Will Reclaim Pankshin South Mandate, Says Hassan

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), have declared the candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Musa Agah winner of the Saturday 26th February, 2022, Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency bye-election.

Declaring the election results on Sunday in Jos collation center, the returning officer for Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency bye-election 2022, Dr. Olayeyinka Oyeride said ” about 11 political parties participated the bye-elections.

Oyeride who held from the department of computer science university of Jos stated that the votes recorded by political parties were as follows; ” ADC- 1,833, ADP-5,11, APC-26,111, APN-52, APP-55, LP-33, NNPP-136, PDP-40,343, PRP-37, 757, SDP-52 and YPP-84 respectively.

He said by the power vested on me as a returning officer for Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency bye-election, “I hereby declared Hon. Musa Agah of PDP winner having pulled the highest number of votes cast (40,343).”

Our correspondent learned that Agah won with a margin of 2, 586 votes as PRP candidate Muhammad Adam Gwani became runner up with 37, 757 votes while candidate of ruling APC emerged third with 26,111 votes.

The bye-elections which held across 30 political wards witnessed 108, 318 accredited voters, valid votes, 107, 027 as total votes cast stands at 108,110.

In another development, the candidate of APC, Ezra Dakup won Pankshin South State Constituency bye-election with 6,641 votes against candidate of PDP who got 6,488 votes.

Speaking earlier before the declaration of results, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Plateau State bye-elections, Professor Abdullahi Zuru commended electorates for conducting themselves peacefully.

He assured that INEC as the electoral umpire will continue to ensure free, fair and credible election to enhance good governance in Nigeria.

The resident electoral Commissioner (REC), Plateau State, Mallam Halilu Pai also acknowledged that the election peaceful in the history of bye-elections conducted in the State.

However, with the outcome of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency bye-election, it is certain that PDP now has 5 seats out of 8 Representatives in the green chamber of National Assembly while APC had 3.

Meanwhile, the senator representing Plateau North Senatorial district, Istifanus Gyang have described the election of Hon. Musa Agah as member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency as the signed of turning point for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Gyang said the emergence of Agah is the the proved that “PDP nails coffin of APC in Plateau.”

This was contained in a congratulatory message signed by the Musa Ashoms, the special assistant on media and protocol to Senator Istifanus Gyang.

According to him, Senator I. D. Gyang of Plateau North has congratulated Hon. Musa Agah for the sweet victory the PDP recorded over the PRP and the APC at the Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency bye election on Saturday 26/02/22.

The Senator says the defeat of the APC is a verdict on the inglorious election phobia of Governor Lalong whose PLASIEC denied the PDP participation in what ought to have been a keenly contested local government elections in the state.

As it stands, the victory has nailed the coffin of the failed APC which came a distant 3rd place in the bye election, says Senator Gyang.

The Senator salutes the electorates for coming out to freely exercise their franchise and also commends INEC for conducting free, fair and credible bye election.

He equally applauds the Police and other security agencies for providing needed security for peaceful conduct of the election.

You could recall Musa Agah won with a margin of about 2,586 votes having pulled 40,353 votes to defeat other contestants.

Meaning, the chairman of Plateau State chapter of PDP, Hon.Chris Hassan has vowed to take legal step to retrieve votes that was cancelled by INEC in Abwor-Dyis polling unit, Pankshin LGA.

Recalled, Pankshin South State Constituency bye-election held Saturday 26th, 2022 in which APC scored 6,641 against PDP who got 6,488 votes.

Chris Hassan who spoke to reporters in PDP Secretariat in Jos the state capital while reacting to Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency bye-election victory, noting “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

He said the mandate is a watershed for party ahead of 2013 general elections.

He commended PDP loyalists, Plateau people for withstanding tyranny of APC administration on the Plateau.

The member-elect for Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, Hon. Musa Agah assured to demonstrate capacity by providing effective representation for the constituents at the National Assembly.

He eulogized electoral umpire (INEC), security personnel for providing a level playing ground for all contestants.

He promised not betray the party as Possible PDP have a track records of producing credible representatives.