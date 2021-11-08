INEC declares Anambra governorship election inconclusive, sets date for Supplementary Election

The governorship election in Anambra has been declared inconclusive by the electoral commission. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s electoral arbiter, has ruled the ongoing Anambra governorship election, which is taking place in Anambra state, southern Nigeria, to be inconclusive.

As gathered by this online news outlet, Florence Obi, the vice-chancellor of the University of Calabar and INEC Returning Officer for the Anambra state election, stated this during press conference. The INEC Returning Officer explained that the decision was made by the electoral authority since there was no election in the Ihiala Local Government Area, which has more than 148,000 registered voters, at the time of the election.

Shocking As INEC official flees with over 40 Result Sheets The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, had received a total of 103,946 votes and had won the election in 17 out of the 21 local government areas in the state until the poll was declared inconclusive by the state’s electoral commission. Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, Soludo’s closest challenger, received 51,322 votes and was victorious in only one local government area.

A supplementary election for Ihiala Local Government Area has been called for, according to the state returning officer, Mrs Obi, after taking into account constitutional provisions, the Electoral Act, as well as revised regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections issued by the commission.

According to the INEC Returning Officer, the state constitution requires a candidate to receive both the greatest number of votes cast and 25 percent of the votes cast in at least two-thirds of the state’s local government areas in order to be declared the winner. It is therefore critical that the election in Ihiala be completed in order to make this determination, she explained. After consulting with the INEC, the INEC Returning Officer stated that the commission has decided to hold a supplementary poll in Ihiala on Tuesday, November 9 as scheduled.

