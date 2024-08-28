INEC begins mock accreditation of voters for Edo guber election, Sept 10

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Ahead of the preparation for Saturday, September 21st governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is test running the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and result upload to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal for the election using live voters in select locations in the State on September 10, 2024.

The mock exercise would be held on Tuesday 10th September 2024 at the designated Polling Units from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

In a statement by the National Commissioner & Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, on Tuesday in Abuja, Commission has designated 12 Polling Units across six Local Government Areas (LGAs) covering the three Senatorial Districts of the State as centres for the mock accreditation.

According to the statement, in Edo Central, the exercise will take place in Eguare Primary School, Eguare 1, and Uwenujie Primary School, Uwenujie, in Esan Central LGA as well as Eguare Primary School 1, Ewohimi, and Eguare Okhuesan (Former L. A. School 1), Emu, in Esan South East LGA.

It also noted that in Edo North, Usokwi Iyogbe Azama Primary School, Yeluwa, and the polling unit at Institute of Continuing Education Road, Auchi, in Etsako West LGA are the designated centres while Uhonmwora Owere Primary School, Uhonmwora-Ora, and Holy Trinity Grammar School, Sabongidda-Ora, will serve as centres in Owan West LGA.

The statement further stated that in Edo South, Western Boys’ High School 1 and Ologbosere Primary School 1 are the designated centres in Ikpoba Okha LGA while Idia College I and Payne Primary School 1 will serve as centres for Oredo LGA.

“A graphic image containing the names and locations of the centres has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information, he noted.

The Commission appealed to registered voters to come out with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for the exercise.

Adding,” Please note that only registered voters for the designated polling units are invited to participate in the exercise. No voter from another polling unit can be accredited by the BVAS.”