INEC announces new dates for 2023 election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday announced new dates for the 2023 elections.

The National Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made this known at a news conference in Abuja.

According to him, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Governorship and state houses of assembly elections will hold on March 11, 2023.

