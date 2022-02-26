INEC announces new dates for 2023 election Latest News By Peter On Feb 26, 2022 16 Share The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday announced new dates for the 2023 elections. The National Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu made this known at a news conference in Abuja. According to him, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Governorship and state houses of assembly elections will hold on March 11, 2023. For a better society Continue Reading 2023 electionChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsINEC announces new dates for 2023 electionLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapers 16 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram