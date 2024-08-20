Industrial Visit: Delegation of Nigerian Society of Engineers Abeokuta Branch to Lafarge Plc.

L – R… Plant Manager Lafarge Plc Ewekoro Plant, Engr Philip Anaobi; Chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers Abeokuta Branch, Engr Olumayowa Idowu, FNSE and Country Health and Safety Training Manager Lafarge Plc, Engr Tola Oduwole during an Industrial visit of the delegation of the Nigerian Society of Engineers Abeokuta Branch to the Lafarge Plc.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng