inDrive Excites Customers with Rolls-Royce Dream Rides in Lagos

inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, is elevating the passenger experience in Lagos with an exclusive “Dream a Ride” initiative. Users will have the chance to enjoy a super-premium ride in a Rolls-Royce.

This limited-time offering, running from August 17 to August 23, 2024, allows inDrive passengers to indulge in the ultimate luxury and comfort of a Rolls-Royce. Speaking on the new offering, Timothy Oladimeji, Senior Business Development Representative at inDrive, emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to quality and top-notch service.

“In addition to our rapid growth, our priority at inDrive is enhancing the quality of our service. We strive to ensure that both passengers and drivers enjoy a seamless, satisfying experience,” said Oladimeji. He further highlighted the app’s impressive performance in the market, stating, “Our app consistently receives high ratings, with a 4.8 rating on iOS. Most reviews score five stars, with 90% from drivers and 79% from passengers”.

He encouraged customers to seize the exclusive opportunity to experience the luxury and prestige of Rolls-Royce through inDrive. “For a limited time, users can book rides in Rolls-Royce via the app,” Oladimeji said. “This offering reflects our dedication to prestige, comfort, and exceptional service.”

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 175 million times and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, courier delivery, and employment search. inDrive operates in more than 700 cities across 47 countries. It supports local communities via its peer-to-peer payment model and community empowerment programs, which help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality, and other vital initiatives.