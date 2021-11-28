Indomie Fan Club Excites Schools with Road Safety Quiz Competition

Indomie Fan Club (IFC), Nigeria’s largest children-based fan club, celebrates the end of 2021 with a road safety quiz competition. The competition was organised by the fan club in partnership with the Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The event took place at the FRSC Sector Command, Ojodu Berger, Lagos. The competition aims to create fun, excitement, bonding, and increase awareness of children to their immediate environment.

Speaking during the event at the FRSC Sector Command, Ojodu Berger, Lagos, the representative of the Sector Commander from Lagos, FRSC Deputy Corp Commandant, Azubike G. Onyemeh commended the consistent effort of DUFIL Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Noodles, stating that the commitment of the brand to the wellbeing of its key consumers is encouraging. “Children and young people make use of the road and traffic system every day either as passengers, pedestrians, cyclists or drivers. Road safety education in schools aims at preparing and equipping these vulnerable road user groups with the knowledge, skills, and positive attitudes that will enable them to stay safe.”

He further said this second edition of the Indomie Fan Club/FRSC quiz competition is focused on ensuring the lectures presented by the road safety personnel are well understood and put to use.

The Coordinator of the IFC, Mrs. Faith Joshua, in her opening speech stated that IFC believes in mental development, safety, and mentoring of intuitive children who will grow to become resource persons in society. According to her, the IFC road safety quiz competition is aimed at evaluating the pupils’ understanding of road safety rules.

Having gone through the training the pupils were presented with certificates of participation. Over 50 IFC-supported schools drawn from all the Local Government Councils in Lagos participated at the elimination stage of the competition. Schools from three states made it to the finals: Fibass Nursery/ Primary School, Lagos, Great Level School, Otta, Ogun State, and ECWA Evangel School, Abuja respectively, they were all awarded winners in the competition.

The representative of Fibass Nursery/Primary School, Lagos, Fowora Shindara, appreciated the Indomie management for its support stating that he has learnt a lot from the IFC road safety exercise and promised his school will be good ambassadors to IFC and FRSC.

The Indomie Fan Club is an initiative of Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Nigeria’s number one noodles brand – Indomie Instant Noodles. The club was founded in July 2005 to create an environment of learning, fun, and bonding for children between the ages of five and 12. With well over 100,000 members spread across different parts of Nigeria. The club has grown to become a phenomenon.