Indomie Delights Consumers with Exciting Rewards in Ongoing Indomie Golden Magnet Promo

225 Winners Emerge in Indomie Golden Magnet Promo

Indomie Instant Noodles, the frontrunner brand of Dufil Prima Foods, is proud to announce the resounding success of its ongoing promo, Indomie Golden Magnet, which has captured the hearts of Nigerians across the nation.

Since its kickoff on June 19th, the campaign has excited noodle lovers and gifted 225 lucky consumers an array of delightful prizes. Indomie Instant Noodles’ commitment to creating unforgettable experiences led to the conception of the campaign which is designed to engage and reward loyal consumers.

By purchasing packs of Indomie Instant Noodles, customers embarked on a thrilling journey to win an assortment of mouth-watering gifts. The rewards ranged from coveted trips to the renowned Disneyland to exciting prizes including bicycles, goodie bags, play stations, and tablets.

Speaking on the success of the campaign so far, Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Temitope Ashiwaju, said “Indomie Golden Magnet is a thank you promotion to our teeming consumers who have consistently preferred Indomie Noodles to other alternatives. The massive buy-in of our consumers led to the wide acceptance of the promotion which saw many of them win exciting gifts.”

Participants embraced the campaign by discovering hidden treasures within their Indomie packs. For those aiming to win the coveted trip to Disneyland, the golden magnet awaited discovery. Upon finding the golden magnet, participants were then guided to log in to the promotion’s dedicated webpage. Here, they had the privilege to enter their exclusive code and select the Indomie Golden Magnet, thereby unlocking their chance to win the trip of a lifetime.

Not stopping at the grandeur of a Disneyland escapade, the campaign offered diverse rewards for winners. Those who uncovered the silver magnet from their Indomie packs were welcomed to the promo page with equal excitement. After entering their code and selecting the silver magnet, they became eligible to win thrilling prizes including bicycles, goodie bags, play stations, and tablets.

The campaign has already crowned two lucky gold magnet prize winners who will experience the enchanting ambience of Disneyland firsthand. A total of 61 consumers have won brand-new bicycles, while 99 others took home goodie bags. The campaign’s technological flair has also delighted 16 participants with immersive play stations, and 47 consumers have secured their spot in the future with their very own tablets.

As the National Consumer Promotion progresses towards its climactic conclusion on September 9th, Indomie Instant Noodles extends its gratitude to the nation for its fervent participation and enduring support.

The brand remains committed to delighting its consumers through unforgettable experiences.