Independence anniversary: No reason to celebrate-ASUU

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has come hard on Federal Government, saying the county has nothing to show at 62.

It said what would a country celebrate when its educational sector has not been working for many months.

The union noted that their members have been out of class room for over seven months, as a result of industrial action, which has paralysed academic activities in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

ASUU President Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in an interview with news men in Abuja , said from politics and economy to security, education, healthcare and religion, the country has failed to live up to the dreams of its founding fathers at the dawn of Independence in 1960.

He expressed regret that 62 years after the nation’s independence, it was still grappling with leadership challenges.

Prof Osodoke said: “When you take a look at all the sectors, you ask yourself, what are we celebrating? In Nigeria today, a flight from Abuja to Lagos is about N100,000 and anybody going by road is not sure of his safe arrival. Civil servants are earning N30,000 a month, which is less than a bag of rice.

“There is nothing to celebrate, our children are at home; those in secondary schools have been taken over by private schools where little or nothing is happening. I think we should just use this period to reflect on all the things that have gone wrong in the country and how to address them. Our young men and women are at home and the government is not bothered. It is a very sad development.”

ASUU boss therefore called on the Federal Government to increase the annual budgetary allocation to education as recommended by UNESCO.

“It is very easy to address some of the challenges we are facing. Go to the countries around us, they have made education a priority. Ghana dedicates over 20 per cent of its national budget to education and we give just 5.3 per cent, which means we don’t have any value for education.

“Any government that is serious about education will allocate a huge part of its budget to education and train the youth,” he said.