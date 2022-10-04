Independence anniversary: Masari commutes 9 from death roll to life, frees 8 from hangman’s noose

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

No fewer than 17 convicts on death roll in Katsina State have been granted clemency by the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary.

Masari had recently approved the released of eight of the convicts on death roll and commuted the death sentence of nine others to life imprisonment after last week meeting with the Prerogative of Mercy Committee in the state.

The governor made this known in Katsina on Saturday at the presentation of hospital equipment, tools and consumables to some health facilities as well as mobility charts, wheel chairs and relief materials to persons living with disabilities by his Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Aminu Masari Youth Empowerment Foundation (AMAYEF), in collaboration with Germany – based Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative founded by a Nigerian.

According to him, the affected prisoners were chosen on the basis of old age, illness and other conditions that warrant the release of those under correctional custody.

He said: “For us, we are remembering this (Independence) Day in a big way by empowering our less privileged ones and also assisting some of our health institutions to perform their jobs effectively and efficiently.”

The governor, who was excited by the patriotism and selflessness of the president of Bruderhilfe, Mary Bamigbe Bruder, for not only collaborating with his foundation to record another milestone in touching the lives of many in the state and Nigeria, but also providing shelter in remote Katsina village for a poor widow with nine orphans, described the gesture as a wake up call for all.

Masari added that his foundation had in the past 18 years offered scholarship awards to many students besides numerous humanitarian endeavours.

The secretary of the foundation, Ibrahim Ahmad Katsina, disclosed that recently about 1000 visually impaired patients received free eye surgeries besides medical assistance to over 3000 persons and donation of over 200 wheel chairs to the less privileged courtesy of the organization.

He described that the resolve of Masari to shun any political office after his term as governor in pursuit of only philanthropic activities as unprecedented and worthy of emulation.

The chairman, board of trustees of the foundation, Alhaji Kabir Mashi, represented by Mallam Abdullahi Imam, called on public spirited individuals and groups to join hands with the foundation to touch the lives of people in the state.

