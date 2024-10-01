Independence anniversary broadcast: Afenifere backs Tinubu on  National Youth Confab

IBRAHIM QUADRI , IBRAHIM QUADRI, Cyril Mbah, Abuja and Cosmas Chukwu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday announced plans to convene a National Youth Conference aimed at addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the country’s young population.

This announcement came during the President’s nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day.

In response to the President’s broadcast, the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, observed that Tinubu’s broadcast seemed to toe the line of the Renewed Hope Agenda which was the manifesto he presented when he was campaigning to be elected.

In his address, Tinubu emphasized the importance of fostering national unity and stability, stating, “As we work to stabilize the economy and secure the country, we also seek to foster national unity and build social harmony. Our economy can only thrive when there is peace.”

The president highlighted the government’s focus on the next generation, acknowledging that young people, who make up over 60% of Nigeria’s population, are essential to shaping the nation’s future.

“We lead today with the future we wish to bequeath to our children in focus, recognizing that we cannot design a future that belongs to them without making them its architects,” he said.

He said the upcoming National Youth Conference would serve as a platform for young Nigerians to engage in meaningful dialogue and collaborate on solutions to critical issues such as education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice.

Tinubu stated that the 30-day conference would unite youths from across the country, with participants selected in close consultation with youth representatives.

“Our job as leaders will be to ensure that their aspirations are at the heart of the conference’s deliberations,” Tinubu noted, promising that the government will thoroughly consider and implement the recommendations from the conference.

In addition to the conference, Tinubu highlighted several youth-focused programs currently underway. Among them is the 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) initiative by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, which aims to build a technical talent backbone for the country.

Another key program is the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), providing affordable loans to students pursuing tertiary education.

Tinubu also announced the upcoming launch of the Renewed Hope Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), aimed at creating 2.5 million jobs annually. The program, set to be launched later this month, will focus on job creation and worker welfare across the country.

Ajayi explained, while the President’s address touched on some specifics of the present challenges confronting the country, some aspects of it appear futuristic.

“It is good to note that the President acknowledged the economic difficulties that Nigerians are passing through ‘including rising living costs and unemployment’ to quote Mr. President.”

Afenifere spokesman added that what is expected with this acknowledgement are specific steps being taken to address the identified problems and the attendant results. Results that could be seen to be ameliorating the harsh condition that the President identified.

“It is hoped that the reforms being undertaken by the government will yield expected people-friendly results soonest.”

Ajayi welcomed the planned conference with the youths to make them active participants in nation building, submitting that it’s a good thing to do.”

While agreeing with President Tinubu that Nigerians’ resilience always enable them prevail above rising challenges, Afenifere reiterated its earlier calls on the need to do more in tackling insecurity that appears intractable so far.

“Government and security agencies know what to do in this respect. We hope that necessary determination and wherewithal would be deployed to put an end to the menace of insecurity or at least reduce it to the barest minimum.”

. .APC hopeful Nigeria ‘ll be great again.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Nigerians not to lose hope but to celebrate the nation’s anniversary with confidence because better days are coming ahead.

In its message on Tuesday to mark the nation’s 64th Independence anniversary, the ruling APC paid glowing tribute to the nation’s founding fathers “whose courage, doggedness, sacrifices and patriotism earned us an independent nation that has endured 64 years, and marching on.”

While praying that their labours continue to be vindicated by the peace, unity and progress of our nation and people, the party also

commended Nigerians for their “innate vitality and resilient sojourn towards a more peaceful, united and prosperous nation.”

In a statement signed by Barrister

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said, “Without question, the journey has not been without its stumbles but we rise and soar towards a more vibrant and prosperous future.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda is a pact designed to clear barricades along our nation’s path to greatness. The President campaigned to clear the barricades and has now set his hands on the plough to clear the barricades.

“The administration is making bold and difficult policy decisions that are not only crucial but are inescapable, if we are to reset the fundamentals of our economic and national life, for the growth and prosperity that we all rightly deserve.

“As the President succinctly laid out in his inspiring Independence Anniversary broadcast, these reforms have begun to bear fruits of clarity, growth and progress for our nation.

“While a number of these reforms have triggered some transient economic discomfort for our citizens, Mr. President maintains an iron-clad commitment to doing all that is necessary to continue to mitigate and cushion their effects, and will not relent until the living conditions and the common good of all have significantly improved.

“We urge Nigerians to be patient and sustain their invaluable support for this administration. The dawn of new era of prosperity beckons. The APC-led administration remains resolute and determined to bequeath a greater, more prosperous nation to present and future generations,” the statement concluded.

.As CAN urges stronger unity, progress

Also, The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday called for stronger unity and progress in the country, as it marks its 64th independence anniversary.

President of the association Archbishop Daniel made the call in an emotional-laden message to Nigerians.

Okoh highlighted the strength in the nation’s diversity and urged citizens to coexist peacefully.

He stressed that the national development agenda of the country “must continue to focus on infrastructure development, economic growth, and youth empowerment.”

These initiatives, according to him, are crucial to the advancement of Christian communities and the nation at large.

“By investing in our infrastructure and empowering our youth, we pave the way for sustainable growth and a brighter future for all,” he said.

Reflecting on the security challenges in the country, the cleric commended security forces for their efforts and commitment towards safeguarding the lives and properties of the people.

He called for the enthronement of social justice, better education, and creation of jobs for the youth.

He emphasised the importance of religious freedom and mutual respect for all faiths.

“As Nigeria celebrates this milestone, I encourage citizens to remain hopeful and committed to building a brighter future together.

“This momentous occasion offers us a profound opportunity to reflect on our journey as a nation, to acknowledge our achievements and to commit ourselves to the ideals of unity, peace, and progress.

“Our beloved nation, Nigeria, stands as a shining example of the strength, found in diversity.

“Regardless of the challenges that have tested our resolve, we continue to demonstrate resilience and a shared commitment to the common good,” he said.

.We’ll be more transparent in addressing citizens’ distrust- Sanwo-Olu

Similarly, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that more than ever, the country must confront an unsettling reality of a growing sense of apathy and distrust, noting “we ‘ll be more transparent than ever before.”

The governor inspected a guard of honour mounted by the Police in celebration of the country’s Independence at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

Also, there were special prayers by Christian and Muslim clerics for Nigeria and its leaders.

In his address, the Governor said he understands the sentiments of frustration many Nigerians feel.

“The challenges we face seem endless: insecurity, economic hardship, and distrust in leadership. These are not just statistics or talking points—they are the lived experiences of Lagosians, the heart and soul of our great state.

“Today, I want to speak to your hearts, to remind you of the strength, resilience, and creativity that define Lagos and its people. We are a state of over 20 million dreams, a melting pot of cultures, talents, and aspirations.

“When the world looks at Lagos, it sees Nigeria’s brightest hope, its most vibrant energy. And that is why, despite the challenges we face as a nation, I stand before you with confidence that together, we can build a Lagos and a Nigeria that fulfills the dreams of every citizen.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, said that Nigerians cannot afford to lose faith, though the journey has been difficult, and the path ahead may seem uncertain.

“But we have a choice: to give in to despair, or to believe in our power to create change. I choose to believe in us—the people of Lagos.

“In Lagos, we have always been trailblazers. We lead by example, setting the pace in innovation, commerce, and cultural expression. As your governor, my commitment is to ensure that Lagos continues to be a beacon of hope, not just for Nigerians but for Africa and the world.

“But I cannot do this alone. No government can. We need your trust. And I know trust is earned through action, not words. That is why, in the coming months, my administration will be more transparent than ever before. We will strengthen channels of communication with you, the people. We will make our plans and progress known, and we will listen—truly listen—to your concerns, feedback, and ideas.

“We are not just building roads, schools, and hospitals—we are building relationships. Relationships built on mutual respect, accountability, and partnership.”

The governor noted that insecurity and economic hardship are real issues that demand real solutions, and they are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and prosperity of every Lagosian.

“We are investing in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and technology, but we are also investing in you. In your future. In your children’s future.

“To the youth of Lagos, I hear you. I see you. Your energy, your passion, and your desire for a better Nigeria are not in vain. You are not just the future; you are the present. We need your ideas, your innovations, your leadership. Together, we will create opportunities where there seem to be none. We will build a Lagos that you can be proud of, where your talents are celebrated and rewarded.

“To our elders, we owe you a debt of gratitude for the sacrifices you’ve made in building this city. We will honor that sacrifice by ensuring that Lagos remains a place of opportunity, where your children and grandchildren can thrive.

“On this 64th Independence Anniversary, let us recommit ourselves to the values that unite us: hard work, resilience, and a shared belief in a brighter tomorrow. Let us rise above our differences and distrust. Lagos thrives when we all thrive, when we come together as one people, one city, one Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu implored Lagos residents and Nigerians to rise and show the world the strength of its unity and the power of its shared vision.

.There’s light at the end of the tunnel, says Gov Mbah

However, Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has commended Nigerians for their resilience in the face of challenges, urging them to continue to keep hope alive, as the current effort to reposition the county would ultimately yield fruits.

Mbah also called for national unity, which he said, remained a major factor in moving the nation forward.

He stated these in his goodwill message to the people of Enugu State and Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s 64th independence anniversary on Tuesday.

“On this milestone celebration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence Anniversary, I congratulate Ndi Enugu – and, indeed, all Nigerians.

“I commend them for their resilient spirit and patriotic fervor, and enjoin them not to feel downcast by the challenges of today. Challenges dissipate in the face of undying optimism.

“As the old saying goes: Hope springs eternal! There is certainly light at the end of the tunnel, especially given the strong determination of our dear president to turn the situation around for good.

“Let us continue to support the government and demonstrate absolute unity. Indeed, our independence – and the many decades after – stand as proofs of how much we can achieve when we stay united.

“Happy 64th Independence Anniversary to Ndi Enugu – and all Nigerians,” the governor said.