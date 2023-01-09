Incoming Katsina govt’ll grapple with technical bankruptcy -Nura Khalil

.Says he intends to generate about $250m yearly from solar power project

.Katsina can be at par with Lagos in terms of revenue generation

.Proposes 15 different revenue yielding projects if elected

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

The gubernatorial candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Katsina State, Engr. Nura Khalil, has allayed fears that the state cannot be weaned from its over -dependence on Federation Account which, he insists, has rendered the state government technically bankrupt and debt – ridden.

Engr. Khalil, in an interview with journalists in Katsina, accused the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, of failure to ‘think out of the box’ just as he lamented that Katsina is left with about N200m monthly after payment of salaries and pensions.

He boasts that the state government could rake in a whopping 250 million dollars yearly from solar power project that could be executed in 15 months, if given the mandate.

He further stated that the government could have the solar power installation of about 1,000 mega watts in its first phase and no less than 4000mw in four years and under his watch undertake 14 other revenue yielding projects that bring Katsina to be at par with Lagos State in terms of revenue generation within the period.

“The world over, the bug now is to produce electricity from solar power and we are lucky in Katsina State; scientifically, it has been proven that between Mashi (in the state) and Daurawa in Jigawa State, has the highest sun radiance level in Nigeria.

“And already, there is a site which is about 20km square that has been identified through World Bank study in which site you can have up to 7,000 to 10,000mw in the state from solar power. We have already two or three partners who are willing to come to Katsina and invest in generating power from solar,” he said.

Similarly, he stated that Katsina would tackle inadequate capital for small, medium and even large scale enterprises by creating new microfinance bank having one million share holders with fixed share of N36,500.

“So, the one million shareholders will be contributing N100m daily and in 10 days we will be contributing one billion naira , in 30 days that will be three billion naira and in 12 months, that will be N36 billion.

“We intend to roll this over four years and envisage that within four years we should be able to raise about N144 billion in funds and that is what we will utilize to train Young men into businesses and give them start-up capital for their businesses,” he explained.

Reacting to revenue profile of the present administration, Engr. Khalil lamented that the state is left with about N200m to N400m from its four billion naira total income after salaries and pensions gulp about N3.6bn to N4bn monthly.

“I will say it again, technically speaking, Katsina Stste is bankrupt. All its tangible assets have been sold (mortgaged) and the only things that are left are probably hospitals and schools,” he insisted.

He further cautioned that anyone aspiring to be governor of Katsina should be someone that can bring investors and create new avenues for revenue generation for the state and bring meaningful development to the people.

