Incessant grid collapse: NERC fixes Oct 24 for public hearing

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has fixed October 24 to conduct an investigative public hearing to address the incessant grid collapses.

The commission said on Monday on its Twitter handle that the hearing would hold at its Hearing Room, Fourth Floor, Plot 1387, Cadastral Zone Central Business District, Abuja.

“All stakeholders including Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and the general public are invited to the hearing.’’

According to NERC, the commission is mandated to conduct public hearings on critical issues relating to the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“In line with Section 48, subsection 1 of the Electricity Act 2023 (Amended), NERC is mandated to conduct public hearings on critical issues relating to NESI.

“The commission has noted with concern the recent escalating incidences of grid disturbances often leading to marked outages in several states.

“Thus reversing many of the gains recently achieved in reducing infrastructure deficit and improving grid stability,’’ it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the grid had collapsed on Monday and power was only restored on Tuesday.

The collapse on Saturday is the second within a week and the seventh in 2024.