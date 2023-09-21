Incessant Building Collapse in Imo: NIA accuses quacks, pledges support to Govt in checkmating the cases

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo state chapter of the National Institute of Architects, NIA, has accused quacks in the building profession of being responsible for the incessant building collapse in the state

According to the professional body, “it is the bane of rampant building collapse and construction of substandard projects in the state.”

The state chairman of the body, Engr Emeka Ozoude stated this during a courtesy visit to the General Manager of Owerri Capital Development Agency, OCDA, Franklin Nzewodo in his office Wednesday in Owerri

He said, “the rampant collapse of buildings here in Imo State is the culmination of the effect of the involvement of quacks in the industry, and the failure in the application of the full weight of the provisions of the building regulations by operators in the industry.

“The NIA in Imo State is out to combat this. Hence, there is need for greater vigilance and synergy between your organization and all the professions in the industry to stamp out this menace.”

He decried what he described as incomplete and lopsided implementation of the State Planning Authorities Building Regulations of 1996 in the state.

According to him, ” the situation hamper orderly infrastructural development and quality construction of projects in the state.”

He further said that the Act “is a comprehensive compendium that details every step, initiative etc for the built environment in Imo State.”

While congratulating the OCDA boss on his recent appointment, Ozoude pledged to support him and the state government to achieve quality standard in building and development projects.

“We wish to assure you of our cooperation and readiness to work with you, your organization and the Imo state Government to improve the quality of our built environment and ultimately the quality/standard of living in our state.” he said.

Responding, Nzewodo thanked the Imo NIA for the visit and solicited collective support to enable him deliver to expectations in the overall interest of the people.

Nzewodo reiterated the commitment of Governor Uzodimma to use his office to address developmental challenges as well as meet the needs of Imo people, especially residents of Owerri metropolis.

Other members of Imo NIA at the visit included Chief Amaugo Ugoji, former Imo NIA chairman, Obinna Ogbokiri, Vice Chairman, Obioma Amaefule, Secretary, Remy Muoghara, Financial Secretary, Uche Eberendu, Auditor, Leo Ozuzu, Ben Ukachukwu, ex-officio among others.