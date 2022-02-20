Inauguration of the Tetfund Centre of Excellence in Skills Entrepreneurship, Sustainable development held in Lagos

L-r … CEO Wurvicat Solar Foundation. Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Principal Partner NENIS Consultancy limited .Engr Oduwa Agboneni; Deputy Rector Academics. YEBATECH Dr Titilayo Ukabam; Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe; Executive Director STEM Advance Foundation ;Engr Dr Felica Agubata. during the Inauguration of the Tetfund Centre of Excellence in Skills Entrepreneurship and Sustainable development held at YABATECH in Lagos.

L-r … Bursur Yabatech Yeosuf Adekunle; Acting Register. Gabriel Ogunsanwo; Deputy Rector (Administration), Yaba College of Technology. Mr Uduak Ikpong Inyang–Udoh.

L-r …Consultant Professional Leadership Practitioners Institute Fyneray Mbata,’ Executive Secretary institute of Human resources and technical development . Emmanuel Atakpu;. Group Head Community Affairs and Environment. Dangote Cement Plc. Engr Tukur Lawal.

L-r… Director EWB international Board. Dr Robinson Ejilah; Moderator of the Panel .Mr Kennedy Osagie; Executive Director STEM Advance Foundation .Engr Dr. Felicia Agubata; Principal Partner NENIS Consultancy limited .Engr Oduwa Agboneni; Chairman Advisory Board NENIS Group .Engr Ademola Olurufemi ; Center Director Arc Sheriffdeen Ayodele –Oja.

Cross Section of the Student during the Inauguration of the Tetfund Centre of Excellence in Skills Entrepreneurship and Sustainable development held at YABATECH in Lagos 17/2/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society