Inauguration of the Tetfund Centre of Excellence in Skills Entrepreneurship, Sustainable development held in Lagos

L-r... Deputy Rector (Administration), Yaba College of Technology. Mr Uduak Ikpong Inyang-Udoh;   Principal Partner NENIS  Consultancy limited .Engr Oduwa Agboneni;   Deputy Rector Academics. YEBATECH Dr Titilayo  Ukabam; Chairman Advisory Board NENIS Group  .Engr Ademola Olurufemi ;   TAC, Chairman .Dr Olaseni  Abubakar ; Acting Register. Gabriel Ogunsanwo; during the Inauguration of the Tetfund Centre of Excellence in Skills Entrepreneurship and Sustainable development  held at YABATECH in Lagos 17/2/2022... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r … CEO Wurvicat Solar Foundation. Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Principal Partner NENIS  Consultancy limited .Engr Oduwa Agboneni;   Deputy Rector Academics. YEBATECH Dr Titilayo  Ukabam; Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe;  Executive Director STEM Advance Foundation ;Engr Dr Felica Agubata. during the Inauguration of the Tetfund Centre of Excellence in Skills Entrepreneurship and Sustainable development  held at YABATECH in Lagos.

L-r … Bursur Yabatech  Yeosuf Adekunle; Acting Register. Gabriel Ogunsanwo; Deputy Rector (Administration), Yaba College of Technology. Mr Uduak Ikpong InyangUdoh.

L-r …Consultant  Professional Leadership Practitioners Institute Fyneray Mbata,’ Executive Secretary  institute of Human resources and technical development .  Emmanuel Atakpu;. Group Head Community  Affairs and Environment. Dangote Cement Plc. Engr Tukur Lawal.

L-r…  Director EWB international Board. Dr Robinson  Ejilah; Moderator of the Panel .Mr Kennedy  Osagie; Executive Director STEM Advance Foundation .Engr Dr. Felicia Agubata; Principal Partner NENIS  Consultancy limited .Engr Oduwa Agboneni; Chairman Advisory Board NENIS Group  .Engr Ademola Olurufemi ;  Center Director Arc Sheriffdeen Ayodele –Oja.

Cross Section of the Student during the Inauguration of the Tetfund Centre of Excellence in Skills Entrepreneurship and Sustainable development  held at YABATECH in Lagos  17/2/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

