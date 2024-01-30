Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Inauguration Ceremony of Engr Omobayowa Erinle, as the 8th Chairman of NIMechE Lagos Chapter

Photo Gallery
The 8th Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter.  Engr  Omobayowa   Erinle; his wife Mrs. Toyin Erinle; immediate Past Chairman (NIMechE )   Lagos Chapter.Engr  Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu; Guest Speaker ,Otunba Funso Owoyemi; Royal Father of the day, Sooko Adefolahan ibiyemi ; during the Inauguration Ceremony of   Engr  Omobayowa   Erinle as the 8th Chairman of (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter .  held at Lagos Country Club on 27/1/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
13
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r …National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE )   Engr Alhassan Abdu Mohammed;  The 8thChairman   (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter.  Engr   Omobayowa   Erinle;  has been decorated by the immediate past Chairman (NIMechE )   Lagos Chapter. Engr  Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu; during the Inauguration Ceremony of   Engr  Omobayowa   Erinle as the 8thChairman of  (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter.

L-r…Special guest of honour, Otunba Dr. Kayode Akinbola; Royal father of the day, Oba Abdulwahah Ogunbiyi;  National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE )   Engr Alhassan Abdu Mohammed;  The 8thChairman   (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter.  Engr  Omobayowa   Erinle; his wife Mrs. Toyin.

L-r…National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE )   Engr Alhassan Abdu Mohammed; presenting an award to immediate past National Chairman,  (NIMechE)  Engr (Dr) Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; 8th Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter.  Engr  Omobayowa   Erinle.

L-R… Engr Macgregor Olumuyiwa;  Engr Owolabi Ganiyu; Engr Suleiman Adejumo and Engr Greg Ojieh, all Members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers  (MNSE).

L-r … New Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers   (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter,  Engr  Omobayowa   Erinle; Administrating the Oath of office to the Executive Committee.

L-r … Chairman (NIMechE)  Egbin Chapter, Engr, Chika Ezeji;  Publicity Secretary (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter, Engr Ositadinma Okafor; Pioneer Chairman, (NImechE) Egbin Chapter, Engr, Bashiru  Mohammed.

L-r… Immediate Past Chairman (NIMechE )   Lagos Chapter, Engr  Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu;   immediate past National Chairman,  (NIMechE)  Engr (Dr) Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun;  former National Chairman (NIMechE) Engr Biodun Oyedapo; Engr Segun Fadeyi, during the Inauguration Ceremony of   Engr  Omobayowa   Erinle as the 8th Chairman of (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter.  held at Lagos Country Club on 27/1/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10665 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 30, 2024

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 29, 2024

ING Entertainment & Daddy pinki

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 26, 2024

1 of 415