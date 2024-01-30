L-r …National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Engr Alhassan Abdu Mohammed; The 8thChairman (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter. Engr Omobayowa Erinle; has been decorated by the immediate past Chairman (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter. Engr Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu; during the Inauguration Ceremony of Engr Omobayowa Erinle as the 8thChairman of (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter.

L-r…Special guest of honour, Otunba Dr. Kayode Akinbola; Royal father of the day, Oba Abdulwahah Ogunbiyi; National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Engr Alhassan Abdu Mohammed; The 8thChairman (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter. Engr Omobayowa Erinle; his wife Mrs. Toyin.

L-r…National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Engr Alhassan Abdu Mohammed; presenting an award to immediate past National Chairman, (NIMechE) Engr (Dr) Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; 8th Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter. Engr Omobayowa Erinle.

L-R… Engr Macgregor Olumuyiwa; Engr Owolabi Ganiyu; Engr Suleiman Adejumo and Engr Greg Ojieh, all Members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (MNSE).

L-r … New Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter, Engr Omobayowa Erinle; Administrating the Oath of office to the Executive Committee.

L-r … Chairman (NIMechE) Egbin Chapter, Engr, Chika Ezeji; Publicity Secretary (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter, Engr Ositadinma Okafor; Pioneer Chairman, (NImechE) Egbin Chapter, Engr, Bashiru Mohammed.

L-r… Immediate Past Chairman (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter, Engr Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu; immediate past National Chairman, (NIMechE) Engr (Dr) Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun; former National Chairman (NIMechE) Engr Biodun Oyedapo; Engr Segun Fadeyi, during the Inauguration Ceremony of Engr Omobayowa Erinle as the 8th Chairman of (NIMechE ) Lagos Chapter. held at Lagos Country Club on 27/1/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

