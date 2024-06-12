Inability of opposition parties to forge a coalition against APC, a threat to democracy, says Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday said the failure of the failings of the opposition parties to uphold the functionality of their existence and forge a united coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and its anti-people policies constitutes a major threat to our democracy.

He noted that the earlier they realise that the fortunes of Nigeria lies in their forging a coalition, the better it will be for the country and the citizens.

Atiku, also, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 general elections stated this in a statement titled “My Democracy Day 2024 Message to Nigerians” he personally signed to commemorate the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the Late Basorun MKO Abiola.

It read in part, “But our democracy is not yet virile if it continually fails to deliver the promises of prosperity and liberty to the people.

“However, the past nine years has thrown up a regime of extreme hardship manifested in excruciating poverty and unprecedented levels of violence and insecurity upon our people.

“Sadly, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is to blame for bringing forth this dawn of gloom. But the opposition political parties are even more guilty than the ruling party for the seeming lack of capacity to come together and galvanize a coalition that will retire the ruling party and articulate a plan of good governance that will earn the conviction of Nigerians.

“The secondary purpose of declaring every June 12 as Democracy Day in our country is to commemorate the history of our long journey of becoming a stable democratic country. Truth be told, there’s no substitute to democracy as a form of government.

“Whereas our current democratic dispensation is a quarter of a century old, it will not be out of place to pay tributes to the sacrifices made by many patriots, chiefly among them Basorun MKO Abiola and his beloved wife, Alhaja (Mrs) Kudirat Abiola, Tafida Shehu Yar’Adua and Pa Alfred Rewane, among many others.

“The historical timeline of the struggle that birthed this democracy is abundant with a series of coalitions and alliances amongst the political leaderships of that era to flush away the vestiges of military and dictatorial governance in order to return power to the people.

It is commendable that for 25 years, we have witnessed an uninterrupted season of electoral politics. It is an unprecedented epoch in our history.

“It is worthy of celebration and commendation must go to the people of our great country. I must also congratulate the political class for having embraced the rectitude of nurturing a democracy, as well as the civil society. It is important that all stakeholders continue to do their bit to ensure the sustainability of our democracy”.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng