IMSG releases N114m ISOPADEC counterpart fund for Watersmith Petroma LTD. Projects in oil communities

By Editor
Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri

 

Imo State Oil Producing Development Commission (ISOPADE) has  made available the sum of  N114m counterpart funds for the projects being executed  in some communities of Ohaji/Egbema local Government Area of Imo State by an Oil Company, Watersmith Petroma LTD.

An official  statement issued  by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity  Mr Demian Opara, to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer ISOPADEC, Chief Charles Orie, disclosed this

 

The statement further explained that the  fund is for the execution of projects chosen by the  people of the affected communities in the oil producing area.

 

It also said “the release of the fund came after series of meetings by critical stakeholders from the affected  Communities

 

According to the statement,”  it was resolved that the fund should  be  channelled to the  projects that will help in  alliviating the sufferings of the people since the Oil Companies Operating in the areas have taken over the electrification of the areas

 

The commission the statement revealed has  provided to the Nigerian Police Force  a security patrol  vehicle in fulfilment of one of the  projects chosen by Assa/ Obile Communities for effective patrol of  the area.

 

 

The MD/CEO represented by Mr. Bethel Nwosu urged the personnel of the Nigerian Police to ensure they deploy the vehicle for security duties in Assa and Obile communities

 

Handing over the vehicle to the Imo State Commissioner  of Police, Mr Husseini Biu, the traditional ruler of the Association of autonomous communuties  in the area, HRH Eze Emmanuel Assor , commended the state  Governor  Hope Uzodinma, for releasing the fund and assured of the total support of Ohaji People to the present  administration in the state

 

He also thanked the Managing Director/ CEO of ISOPADEC, Chief Charles Orie ,for the Leadership qualities he exhibited in making sure that the Money gets directly to the beneficiaries and promised  that all the Projects for which the Money is meant for must be executed.

 

 

The Commissioner of Police who was  represented by the DPO of Ohaji Mr Mba while responding thanked both the MD/ CEO of ISOPADEC and HRH , Eze Emmanuel Assor for their guesture,  and Promised that the Police shall use the Vehicule effectively.

 

 

Other Projects chosen by other Communities which  ranged from water projects, security post building,  etc have all been started with indigenes of the affected Communities being used as the Contractors.





