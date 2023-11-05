IMSG, NLC Urged to urgently resolve the current issue between them in the interest of the suffering masses

From Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

Being adversely affected by the outcome of the current impasse between the Imo State Government (IMSG) and the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Nigeria Hoteliers Association, Imo State Chapter, has urged the two parties to close ranks and resolve the issue

The Chairman of the Association, Mr Chima Chukwunyere, gave this advice while addressing Journalists on the issue in Owerri,

He said that following the power outage in the state as a result of the impasse, the hotel industry has been greatly affected due to lack of electricity.

According to him, “We are calling on Labour and the State government to close ranks and get the vexing issue resolved”

He also pleaded with the NLC National President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and the Governor, Hope Uzodimma to unite for the interest of the masses and the Hotel industry in the state

The Chairman explained, “Some Hotels in Owerri have shut down because of the current blackout by the electricity workers.”.

Chukwunyere, therefore, implored the government of the State and Labour to come together and resolve whatsoever might have led to the current power outage.

The State Hoteliers Chairman, further maintained, that the industry had been surviving with what he described as life support, for years, and said the present situation is not favourable to the hotel owners in the State.