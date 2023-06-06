Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

IMSG  begs state labour to  shun the June, 7,  strike promises palliatives for workers 

News
By Editor
Hope Uzodimma, Imo state governor
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State Government, has appealed to the state wing of the organized labour Congress, not to join in the June 7, 23 scheduled Nationwide strike action to protest the removal of oil subsidy by the Federal Government

According to an official statement issued in Owerri Monday by the Chief press secretary to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu the state Government has  planned and arranged palliatives  for all the workers in the state

 

The official statement said,”  Governor Uzodimma spoke when he met some of the labour leaders on Monday ” noting  that ” the State could not afford to embark on a strike over the  fuel subsidy removal because it is coming up with palliatives that will cushion the effects of the  removal.”

 

He pledged to meet with the labour leaders soonest to discuss his plans and explore ways of expanding his pragmatic palliatives for workers.

 

Uzodimma  according to the statement,  appealed to the labour  to have compassion on the poor masses as they would suffer the consequences more should the organised labour embark on any strike action

 

 

Continue Reading
Editor 12025 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Fire razed down Magistrate Court in Ebonyi State 

Mbah hails civil servants, traders, others for defying…

We’ll back efforts to tackle mental health challenges -NDDC…

Oyo constitutes salary review committee

1 of 1,087