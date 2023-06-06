IMSG  begs state labour to  shun the June, 7,  strike promises palliatives for workers 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State Government, has appealed to the state wing of the organized labour Congress, not to join in the June 7, 23 scheduled Nationwide strike action to protest the removal of oil subsidy by the Federal Government

According to an official statement issued in Owerri Monday by the Chief press secretary to the Governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu the state Government has planned and arranged palliatives for all the workers in the state

The official statement said,” Governor Uzodimma spoke when he met some of the labour leaders on Monday ” noting that ” the State could not afford to embark on a strike over the fuel subsidy removal because it is coming up with palliatives that will cushion the effects of the removal.”

He pledged to meet with the labour leaders soonest to discuss his plans and explore ways of expanding his pragmatic palliatives for workers.

Uzodimma according to the statement, appealed to the labour to have compassion on the poor masses as they would suffer the consequences more should the organised labour embark on any strike action