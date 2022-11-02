Impunity against journalists: NUJ renews call for protection of media workers

.Union working to ensure release of detained journalists – Ajayi

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT has renewed calls for the protection of journalists to enable them do their constitutional duties without fear or favour.

In a statement released in Abuja in commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists with the theme: Keep Truth Alive: “Protect Journalists, Protect the Truth” jointly signed by Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche and Ochiaka Ugwu, chairman and secretary, respectively, the union noted that journalists have become increasingly endangered for reporting the news which is a constitutional mandate.

The statement maintained that government should investigate and prosecute all criminal acts committed against journalists in an impartial, independent, effective, transparent, and timely manner to show commitment on ending impunity against media workers.

According to the statement, “media media workers especially journalists put their lives in danger to report the news as it is for the public good only to be made to face harassment, intimidation and sometimes physical attack.

“Their impartial account and accurate reportage serve a fundamental public good which can have decisive impact on the development of the nation.

“We call for more vigilance as the 2023 polls approach, because journalistic work is often deliberately obstructed during elections by both state and non state actors who will stop at nothing to have the reportage on their own terms instead of on objective manner.

“Make no mistake about it, media professionals face access denial, censorship, and harassment, as well as arbitrary detention and brutal attacks. It is on record that several journalists have been killed or injured since 2015, sometimes deliberately targeted, while trying hard to report the truth about the activities of political officer holders and some influential politicians.

“The fact remains that their work is essential, as we wind down to 2023 polls where most political players will stop at nothing to get what they want.

They will even want to gag the press and deliberately wage news propaganda on the realities of the elections.

“Apart from the elections, journalists have come under attacks for reporting some corrupt acts.

They face increasing threats for reporting the truth and have become victims of hate crimes, harassed online, sent death threats and outright murder.

“All agents of state must put an end to impunity for these crimes and uphold the rights of media practitioners and the rule of law by providing justice to victims. It is disheartening that most offenders have not been held to account for their acts against journalists and journalism,” the statement read in part.

While the NUJ calls on both government and media houses to provide journalists with protective equipment necessary for election coverage to enable them work maximally for public good, it insists that impunity for crimes against journalists must end.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) says it’s working assiduously to ensure freedom and justice for detained journalists.

Mr Adeleye Ajayi, Chairman, Lagos State NUJ, made the pledge on the sidelines of the seventh Safety and Security Watch Symposium on Wednesday in Lagos.

The symposium was held in commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

The day initiated by the United Nations General Assembly is celebrated annually on Nov. 2 to draw attention to crimes against media persons and how criminals often get away with such offenses.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Protecting Media to Protect Democracy.”

Ajayi decried the government’s inability to unravel or convict perpetrators of past killings of journalists, stressing that it was time for the government to take drastic measures to end impunity against journalists.

He noted that three journalists are currently in jail in Lagos, adding that the union had intensified efforts through engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure their quick release.

Ajayi stressed that the union would no longer tolerate any form of violence against its members.

He added that continuous awareness against vices, killings and attacks against journalists had been intensified.

The NUJ leader noted that journalists are the conscience of the society, monitor government’s actions and were critical to the sustenance of democracy.

Besides, panelists at the symposium called for training and retraining of journalists to grow their capacity and equip them with knowledge of physical safety measures as well as trauma management.

They also called for adequate renumeration for all categories of journalists and prompt payment of salaries by media owners to safeguard practitioners from engaging in unwholesome activities for survival.

The panelists called on the public and all tiers of government to respect the media as people who were doing hazardous job to perform their constitutional responsibility.

The event was also used to unveil, Media Centre For Promotion Of Safety Awareness, whose mission is to meet industry and society needs in issues of occupational health, safety and security.