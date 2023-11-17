Implement 2014 Conference Report to address Nigeria’s ills, Don tasks Tinubu

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Professor Yusufu Turaki have charged President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to implement the long awaited 2014 National Conference report which was initiated by Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Turaki who is the founder of Yusufu Turaki Foundation (YTF) believed that the implementation of 2014 National conference report will go long way in addressing social, economic and political challenges confronting the Nation.

“There is a need for the urgent implementation of 2014 National conference to guarantee sense of belonging to every citizen of this country taking into cognizant the way things are going on now”.

He made this known Thursday during a first Yusufu Turaki Foundation Fellowship Conference tagged:”Politics, Land and Ethnic Nationalities in Nigeria”, held at ECWA Theological Seminary Jos.

He acknowledged the conference is a reunion of those who have passed through the foundation and making remarkable impact their various field of endeavour for Nigeria and the world at large.

Prof. Aboi Madaki, president Plateau State Initiative for the Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN) represented by Suleman Sukukum revealed that thousands of Plateau indigenes were killed and over 100 villages taken over as a result of Othman Danfodio approach to leadership and governance.

He blamed the Nigerian government for not taking decisive action in dealing with those bent on killing natives and take over their ancestral lands.

On the way forward, he urged government to review and redesigned a framework that would enable indigenous tribes right on their land and cultural identity.

Rev.Prof.Bauta Motty who represent Gen.Martin Luther Agwai retired, said the essence of leadership is all about the land and people which bemoaned that Nigeria leaders over the years ignored such responsibilities, leaving evil people becomes powerful as righteous men remains powerless.

He said were where we are today because the indigenous tribes failed to chart a common ground for development rather, arrogated themselves into fighting one another, giving room for evil people to continue penetrating, occupying and causing more harm.

“Our leaders are only concern about enriching their pockets and crannies without any iota of championing the course common people”.