Impending Tinubu’s cabinet shakeup: Forum of APC chairmen makes strong case for Wike

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) States Chairmen have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to spare the FCT Minister in the impending federal cabinet shakeup expected anytime soon.

The Forum at a press conference held on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat stated that Wike deserves a second chance because he contributed enormously to the election of the president, performed well as minister of FCT and helped the ruling party to stabilize in Rivers State.

Addressing the media, on behalf of his colleagues, Hon Cornelius Ojelabi, the acting chairman, who was flanked by Alphonsus Ogar Eba (JP), the Secretary and others, said “The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) States Chairmen met on Wednesday to discuss issues that concerns the party’s democratic ethos and the success of APC led administration under the leadership of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima.

“While the Forum has resolved to have closed door meetings with the leadership of the National Working Committee and Government, we considered it necessary to discuss the recent action of the National Working Committee under the leadership of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje with respect to the extensions granted to the caretaker committee of Rivers state APC led by Chief Tony Okocha.

“This press briefing will be followed with a commendation letter to the National chairman of our great party in appreciation of his firm stance by the decision of the APC Rivers State Executive Committee which suspended the erstwhile executive of Chief Emeka Beke and who was further restrained by Rivers State High Court.

“To the blind and deaf, the activities of Chief Tony Okocha’s executives in the past seven months have not only made Rivers State APC Chapter one of the most active, resilient and vibrant Chapters but the dynamic leadership of Chief Tony Okocha has _given a new lease of life to the doldrums, docility and chicanery that once pervaded the political landscape of APC in Rivers State prior to the 2023 general election.

“The Forum also singled out Nyesom Wike as a performing Minister of the President Asiwaju led Federal Executive Council whose works are visible in all facets. His massive infrastructural development of the FCT, security measures, human capital development etc are highly appreciated.

“The Forum wishes to use this medium to commend him and to express our deep appreciation and solidarity for his distinctive and excellent delivery as Honourable Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Forum will continue to appreciate everyone that is contributing towards the growth of the party and the success of the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The APC chairmen also used the press briefing to express their condolences to the family of Barr. Isaac Omodewu, the APC family in Oyo state over the death of their beloved colleague.

“Similarly, our heart goes out to all the people, governor and government of Borno state including our amiable Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima GCON over the unfortunate flood that ravaged the state recently.”