Impeachment: Rise above pettiness, ex-lawmakers urge Ondo Assembly members

Former lawmakers in Ondo State have appealed to members of the state House of Assembly to stop the impeachment move against the state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The former lawmakers under aegis of Coalition of Concerned Ex-Lawmakers, pleaded with members of the state House of Assembly to preserve the sanctity and integrity of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Assembly on Monday served an impeachment notice on the deputy governor over alleged gross misconduct.

Addressing newsmen in Akure on Tuesday, the former lawmakers, who spoke through Abiodun Jerome, advised members of the Assembly not to make the impeachment of the deputy governor their priority.

“The Coalition of Concerned Ex-Lawmakers, who are members of All Progressives Congress, has taken note of recent on-goings in the hallowed chamber of the 10th Assembly.

“We have noted how certain sections of the media have targeted the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“We believe there is an ongoing campaign of calumny being hatched by some individuals to do the unthinkable. It will be wrong to have the sanctity of the House of Assembly dragged into such a ridiculous plot.

“Allegations have been made, some of which actually sit in the heart of the Assembly itself as a witness.

“We are worried that such a matter that is being investigated has found its way to the press when allegations have not even been established, and the House of Assembly is already in the bad press as though there is something fishy about the process, “ he said.

Jerome charged members of the state House of Assembly to rise above every reproach and distraction.

“We are advising current ODHA members to understand the importance of separation of powers and remember that the whole world is watching them at this critical time. Our intention is purely advisory.

“May we remind you, dear Honourables, that Chapter 5 Part 2 and Section 90 to 129 of the Nigerian Constitution is very clear on the Establishment of the House of Assembly and the functions of lawmakers.

“The present House of Assembly is less than 4 months old, and it’s very unfortunate that impeachment proceeding is their priority amongst the myriads of critical issues confronting our state presently,” he said.

Also Speaking, Sunday Olajide said as former lawmakers, they have the responsibility to point attention of the Assembly to all forms of abnormalities observed so as not to mislead the public.

“Although we could have ordinarily ignore the shenanigans of the orchestrators of the dastardly act, however, we are compelled by the trust once held by us with the political responsibilities as representatives of our various constituencies,” Olajide said.