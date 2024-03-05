Impeachment plot: Timing wrong, Youth Council cautions Obaseki

Governor of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Europe Chapter, Comrade Collins Idahosa has cautioned Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki against the alleged impeachment move on his estranged Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, saying that it is ill-timed.

Idahosa heads the Europe Chapter of NYC and he is based in Sweden. Idahosa who spoke via telephone from his base, said: ” this is not the time to talk about impeachment, politics is game, all the stakeholders should call themselves into an inner room, discuss and settle whatever may be the issue. Edo State needs peace now more than ever before.”

” I want to plead with our Governor, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and all stakeholders to embrace peace and tow the path of reconciliation instead of talking about impeachment. It’s not helpful because it’s not in the interest of our state and especially, our people. As the father of the state, the Governor can rally everybody and find a solution”, the NYC Governor cautioned.

Recalled that various social media platforms were awash, Monday with stories of alleged impeachment plot against the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu following a secret meeting Governor Godwin Obaseki held with some members of the state House of Assembly at the Government House, Sunday night. To further give credence to the plot, neither the Government House nor the State House of Assembly has reacted to the allegation as at the time of writing this report.