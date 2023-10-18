Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Impeachment: Ondo Assembly bows to APC NWC’s intervention for political solution

Latest News
Lucky-Aiyedatiwa
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Consequent upon the intervention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee(NWC)  led by Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC members in Ondo State House of Assembly have agreed  to seek peaceful solution to the impeachment  proceedings against  the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

At the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, a meeting was held at the instance of the National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Reconciliation Committee set up by the Party under the Chairmanship of Aminu Bello Masari, members of the APC in Ondo State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker Olamide Oladiji, and the Ondo State leadership of APC led by Ade Adetimehin.

They all agreed to seek political solution through dialogue to the impeachment saga.

In a statement by the Assembly Spokesman, Olatunji Oshati, the Speaker said the House was only exercising its responsibility under S.188 of the 1999 Constitution, having received a petition accusing the Deputy Governor of some allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

He, however, expressed the desire of the House leadership to further consult with members of the House cutting across party lines, on the political solution as proposed by the APC

The Assembly therefore optimistic that in the same spirit of genuine wish for a political solution, the Deputy-Governor would take immediate steps to withdraw the multiple court cases he filed over the same impeachment.

According to the statement, this would allow the stakeholders to freely discuss the settlement proposals and prevent actions or comments over a matter that is still subjudice.

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 1399 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Gaidam seeks strong partnership with Canada on security ,…

NDDC Calls for Unity in Pursuit of Inclusive Development,…

Sanwo-Olu to unveil Traffic Radio ‘Live Camera Update…

Group kicks against alleged plot to oust Sen Orji Kalu from…

1 of 1,835