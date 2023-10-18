Impeachment: Ondo Assembly bows to APC NWC’s intervention for political solution

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Consequent upon the intervention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee(NWC) led by Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC members in Ondo State House of Assembly have agreed to seek peaceful solution to the impeachment proceedings against the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

At the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, a meeting was held at the instance of the National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Reconciliation Committee set up by the Party under the Chairmanship of Aminu Bello Masari, members of the APC in Ondo State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker Olamide Oladiji, and the Ondo State leadership of APC led by Ade Adetimehin.

They all agreed to seek political solution through dialogue to the impeachment saga.

In a statement by the Assembly Spokesman, Olatunji Oshati, the Speaker said the House was only exercising its responsibility under S.188 of the 1999 Constitution, having received a petition accusing the Deputy Governor of some allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

He, however, expressed the desire of the House leadership to further consult with members of the House cutting across party lines, on the political solution as proposed by the APC

The Assembly therefore optimistic that in the same spirit of genuine wish for a political solution, the Deputy-Governor would take immediate steps to withdraw the multiple court cases he filed over the same impeachment.

According to the statement, this would allow the stakeholders to freely discuss the settlement proposals and prevent actions or comments over a matter that is still subjudice.