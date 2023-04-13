Imota Police Division Arrest Suspects allegedly  behind the killing  of police ASP.

By Patience Ogbo

Two suspected cultists identified as Shakiru Shitu And Taofik aka Tiger alleged to be the killers of a police ASP serving in Imota police station in Lagos and,terrorizing Imota community and it’s environs have been arrested by the Imota Police Anti-robbery Squad in collaboration with the Imota Odua Peoples Congress OPC group after the duo has gone for a robbery operation.

According to an eye witness, who requested anonymity, after the killing of the police ASP and snatching of three police AK 47 riffles, which are yet to be recovered, the Imota OPC joined force with the police to see to the arrest of these criminals who were untouchable because of the backing of some god fathers.

However, luck ran out on them when in the early hours of today the police got a first hand information that the criminal gang has just finished robbing and looted two Stalls at Agbowa area of the state and were coming towards Imota community.

The police swung into action and Imota OPC supported them.They accosted the robbery gang along Imota road

the police took them unaware and after a shoot out with the police,the police over powered the gang and two of out of the criminals were arrested while others are at large.

Shakiru Shitu aka Shakky Adamo and Taofik aka Tiger were arrested and taken to the Imota police station.

They were alleged by community members of being the faces behind the killing of an Assistanr Superiendent of Policw who was gruesomely killed at his designated post at Emuren junction beside Celeb University in Ikorodu.

Members of the community are calling on the Lagos State government and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to charge the suspects to court before they are bail from the station by their god fathers who they always boast about.

And also to avoid more casualties on citizens and police officers in community.