Imo State Towns Development Association Lagos (ISTDAL) Imo day /cultural carnival held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r... President, Imo State Towns Development Association (ISTDAL) Chief Chris Ekeocha, Chairman of the occasion High chief Mike Onuoha, received award, (ISTDAL) pillar Chief Augustine Anozie, (Eze Imo) HRM .Eze Emmanuel Okeke , during the Imo State Towns Development Association Lagos (ISTDAL) Imo day /cultural carnival theme ‘ Udo Bu Oganiru’ held in Lagos on 13/11/2021....PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…Special Adviser  to Governor Hope Uzodinma/Lagos liaison Officer Dr Patrick Uzoma, (representative of Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.) Imo Information Commissioner Declan Emelumba ,President of  Imo State Towns Development Association (ISTDAL) Chief Chris Ekeocha.

Lady Oby Okeke from Ndigbo Lagos , President, Association of Enugu State Development Unions (AESDU) pharmacy Austin Ugwu ,  President  Association of Anambra State Development Unions, Chief Sir, Amechi Ebeledike.

President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos Chief Solomon  Ogbonna Aguene (5th right) Pose with Ohanaeze Ndigbo Women at the Occasion .

L-r… Former President  (ISTDAL)  Dr Okechukwu Anorue, his wife Lolo Pat Anorue, President of  Imo State Towns Development Association (ISTDAL) – Women’s wing, Chief (Mrs.) Lilian Amakor.

Chairman Arondizuogu  Patriotic Union Lagos Branch Mazi Austin Kanu (middle)  Pose with Their members at the occasion.

L-r … President, Imo State Towns Development Association (ISTDAL) Chief Chris Ekeocha,  Eze udo of ikotu Egbe  ; Chief Steve Dike  received award from Special Adviser  to Governor Hope Uzodinma/Lagos liaison Officer Dr Patrick Uzoma.

L-r…  Pastor Williams Ekeagwu, High Chief Richard Iwuala, Chief James Uwadoka; Chief Cajetan Chima Nnoaham; Chief Amuzie Donatus; all received award for their individual Contributions, during the Imo State Towns Development Association Lagos (ISTDAL) Imo day /cultural carnival theme ‘  Udo Bu Oganiru’  held  at  Abati  Barracks in  Lagos on 13/11/2021… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

