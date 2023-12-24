Imo state Police Command  convenes crucial security meeting  to check crime this yuletide season 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Following the level of insecurity in Imo state in recent times, the state police command has summoned a crucial security meeting of stakeholders in the state this yuletide season to check crime

According to an official statement issued and signed by the command’s Public Relations officer, ASP Henry Okoye, ” in line with the Command’s desire to provide adequate security for all and sundry in the State during and after the Yuletide seasons, the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, on Friday, December, 22, convened a pivotal security meeting with Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Teams Commanders in Owerri the state capital”

The official statement said, ” During the meeting, contingency operational plans that will guarantee the peaceful celebration of Christmas and New Year across the length and breadth of the State as well as the smooth flow of traffic were strategically emplaced” .

It further said that the Commissioner, mandated the strategic Police managers of the Command to embark on intelligence-led raids of criminal hideouts, effective traffic control and round-the-clock visibility patrol in close synergy with other sister security agencies, to cover vital areas like worship and recreational centers, while ensuring that officers and men under their supervision uphold the highest standard of professionalism and respect the rule of law.

The Commissioner according to the statement, charged the Command’s strategic managers to key into the Policing mission and vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, by entrenching the tenets of community-oriented policing and promoting a culture of discipline, transparency and accountability among their subordinates

He noted that they must become the vanguard of justice and always encourage their men to put a smile on the face of the law-abiding residents of the State they have the constitutional mandates to serve and protect.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring that the State is adequately protected and free from any violent crime and therefore called on the general public to remain law-abiding and security conscious, warning that the ban on the use of Fireworks (Knockouts), blocking of roads, and burning of tires on the road under the disguise of celebration is still in force as violators will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He appealed to the public to report any suspicious person or clandestine activity observed within their vicinity via the following emergency lines 08034773600 or 08098880197.

The commissioner of Police, on behalf of the entire officers and men of the Command, wishes the general public in Imo and across our dear Country a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance.