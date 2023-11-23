Champion Newspapers Limited
Imo state Govt  to rehabilitate, give face lift to the Ahiajoku convention center and revive the lecture series 

Hope Uzodimma, Imo state governor
From  Victor Duruamaku Owerri
 Imo State government says it has commenced the rehabilitation of the state Ahiajoku Convention Center as plans to revive the Ahiajoku lecture series which has been moribund for a long time now.
The  director general  of  the  Centre, Nze  Ray  Emeana  stated  this  while briefing  members of the Correspondents  Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Imo State Council  in Owerri  the state capital  Tuesday
According to him, ” the structure  has been moribund for sometime , and  nobody has been there in the position of a  director general to ensure that life is brought into the  centre .
He  noted that the   Centre was made an institute by the former governor of the state ,  Ikedi Ohakim to be permanent   as against the adhoc arrangement of Ahiajoku in the past, where  a committee was constituted  to plan the lecture and after the lecture everybody goes home and nothing done about it again
“So during the period of Ikedi Ohakim, he came up with the concept of permanent centre and structure that led to the building of Ahiajoku  Convention Centre  at  it’s  present site in New Owerri.
The director general further said, ” it has not been functioning as a centre rather the place has been under adhoc management for several other organs of government.”
He  contininued, ” in the wisdom of  Governor  Hope Uzodinma he has decided to revive the Centre as centre for the management  of Ahiajoku Lecture Series  and other related activities
“So what we are trying to do now is to make it a functional  centre where all aspects of Ahiajoku not just a lecture. Because when you are talking about Ahiajoku Lecture, you are talking of cultural values of Ndi-Igbo, talking  about harvests,  you are talking about renewal of life.” the director general stated
“So we are going to do these things, looking  at the various aspects of Igbo culture related to Ahiajoku  and revive them of which the climax  will be the Ahiajoku lecture itself “.
He informed that the Ahiajoku Convention Centre since it has been out of use for a long time, weeds and grasses, have overgrown  the place as  reptiles have taken over the place.
” Whatever I do, I do it with passion, there is no light there, it has been overgrown with weeds, but I have given myself a challenge  that in the next three – four months that place  will be put in order for activities to start”.
He also disclosed that immediately after the centre is put in order and proper standard,    he would bring Ahiajoku Cultural Troupe to take-off, revamp the area and introduce  masquerade festival, junior Ahiajoku festival where secondary school students will  learn and talk about Ahiajoku, and to know exactly what it is for, as well as introduce Ahiajoku village where people can know about how their forefathers lived in the years past and other cultural activities.
