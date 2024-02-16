Imo state  Govt retrieves  vehicles assigned to  former political appointees

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has directed the Managing Director of the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Charles Orie, to retrieve and take custody of all the official vehicles assigned to the former political appointees

According to an official statement issued in Owerri Thursday, by the Chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu the directive affects all former Principal officers to the Governor, all former Commissioners, all Special Advisers, all General Managers of Agencies of Government, among others.

The Governor the statement further said, directed chief Orie to ensure that no former political appointee, no matter how highly placed, refuses to surrender his or her official vehicles.

However, the statement explained that when the governor dissolved his executive council, on January 16, 2024, he directed that the Commissioners should hand over their official vehicles to the Permanent Secretaries in their various ministries while the Special Advisers should submit their official vehicles at the Office of the Chief of Staff.

While some former political appointees complied to the directives, others are yet to do so, raising concerns they may have ulterior motives.

Poised to ensure that government directives are respected by all and sundry, Governor Uzodimma has mandated Orie to use all means lawful to extract compliance from the former appointees.

Those Governor Uzodimma expects Chief Orie to take custody and inventory of the vehicles assigned to them as former appointees are his former principal officers, his former Commissioners, his former Special Advisers, former General Managers of Agencies of Government, among others.