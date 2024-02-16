Champion Newspapers Limited
Imo state  Govt retrieves  vehicles assigned to  former political appointees

From  Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri

Governor  Hope Uzodimma of Imo state   has directed the Managing Director of  the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC),  Chief Charles Orie, to retrieve  and take custody  of all the official vehicles  assigned to  the former political appointees

 

According to an official statement issued in Owerri Thursday, by the Chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Oguwike  Nwachukwu the  directive affects all former Principal officers to the Governor, all former Commissioners, all Special Advisers, all General Managers of Agencies of Government, among others.

The Governor the statement further said, directed chief Orie  to ensure that no former political appointee, no matter how highly placed, refuses to surrender his or her official vehicles.

 

However, the statement explained that when the governor dissolved his executive council, on  January 16, 2024, he  directed that the Commissioners should hand over their official vehicles to the Permanent Secretaries in their various  ministries while the Special Advisers should submit their official vehicles at the Office of the Chief of Staff.

 

While some former political appointees complied to the directives, others are yet to do so, raising concerns they may have ulterior motives.

 

Poised to ensure that  government directives are respected by all and sundry, Governor Uzodimma has mandated Orie to use all means lawful to extract compliance from the former appointees.

 

Those Governor Uzodimma expects Chief Orie to take custody and inventory of the vehicles assigned to them as former appointees are his former principal officers, his former Commissioners, his former Special Advisers, former General Managers of Agencies of Government, among others.

