Imo  State  Govt  accuse  opposition  of plotting violence in the  state 

Hope Uzodimma, Imo state governor
From  Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo State government has accused the opposition  of  plotting  violence  to disrupt  the peaceful  administration of  Governor  Hope Uzodimma

In an official statement issued in Owerri  Wednesday,  and signed by the  special adviser to the  Governor on  media,  Mr Oguwike  Nwachukwu,  the government accused  the People’s  Democratic party (PDP)  and it’s members  of being responsible for  the  plotting  of violence in the state

According to the  statement, ” the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP)  is plotting  to instigate violence in the state on account of the just concluded local government election.”

 

The State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon Declan Mbadiwe,  on his  own, disclosed that ”  credible information  has indicated that PDP in the State wants to borrow a leaf from the recent violence in Rivers State against newly sworn in local government chairmen and councillors.”

 

He  further said that  it was too much of a coincidence that just 24 hours after the Rivers violence, PDP in a statement on Tuesday warned elected local government chairmen in Imo state to steer clear of the council Secretariats in the 27 LGAs.

 

The Commissioner  noted  that such a warning was ominous and portends danger, and therefore demanded the immediate attention of the security agencies.

 

According to him, while PDP was free to rant and accuse the State of all unimaginable and unsubstantiated financial crimes,  the threat of violence was not going to be tolerated.

 

He noted that it has been a while that the local government chairmen were sworn in after a successful election and wondered why PDP was threatening them just 24 hours after the violence in Rivers State.

 

” If you went through their incoherent and contradictory statement of Tuesday, October 8,2024, you will come out with the impression that they want to employ self help in addressing their colossal loss during the local government election. They said their candidates ought to be declared winners and in the same breath, they alleged there was no election’, the Commissioner pointed out.

 

He debunked the allegation by the PDP that the elected chairmen were forced to submit resignation letters in case they fail’ to do the bidding of the governor’

 

He also faulted PDP for claiming that Governor aHope Uzodimma has taken 50 percent of local government funds to finance the state electricity project, noting that all transactions regarding the project were transparent.

 

Describing PDP as a sore loser that was never prepared for the election, Emelumba urged it to approach the court for whatever remedy it seeks as advised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

 

He warned them against resorting to any kind of violence against the chairmen and councillors who were democratically elected by their people in their respective local government areas.

