Imo police react to gruesome murder of  royal father of Imo community

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Commissioner of Police, Imo State, Mohammed Ahmed Barde has condemned in totality the gruesome murder of Eze Mmirioma, a Traditional Ruler in Aboh Mbaise who died while receiving medical attention at a Hospital after been shot severally in his house by gunmen and has

An official statement by the command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye says that the command has set up a high powered investigating team to investigate this case and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.