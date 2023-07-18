Imo police react to gruesome murder of  royal father of Imo community

Commissioner of Police, Imo State, Mohammed Ahmed Barde has condemned in totality the gruesome murder of Eze Mmirioma, a Traditional Ruler in Aboh Mbaise who died while receiving medical attention at a Hospital after been shot severally in his house by gunmen and has
An official statement by the command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye says that the command has set up a high powered investigating team to investigate this case and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.
