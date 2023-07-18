Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Imo police react to gruesome murder of  royal father of Imo community

News
By Editor
Nigerian Dailieas | Nigerian Newspapers
Image depicting the Nigeria Police Force emblem and officer
13
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

 

 

Commissioner of Police, Imo State,  Mohammed Ahmed Barde has condemned in totality the gruesome murder of Eze Mmirioma, a Traditional Ruler in Aboh Mbaise who died while receiving medical attention at a Hospital after been shot severally in his house  by gunmen and has

 

 

An official statement by the  command’s  spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye says that the command has set up a high powered investigating team to investigate this case and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 12882 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Enugu govt lifts ban on state ministry of land operations

Obi celebrates 62 birthday with Plateau IDPs

Traffic violation: FCTA  impounds 15 vehicles, goes tough on…

Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation for NEDC board…

1 of 1,150