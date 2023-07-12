Imo  Police parade 53  criminal suspects including a sit-at-home order enforcers

.As Anambra Joint Security Forces Rescue kidnap victim

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri and Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Imo state police command, Wednesday paraded 26 criminal suspects including the illegal sit at home order enforcers in the state capital Owerri and it’s environs

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, the Commissioner of police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, said that the operatives of the command recovered some service rifles and ammunition

Addressing the media through the command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, the Commissioner also displayed brands of vehicles recovered from the suspects

According to him,” the command has continued to roll out workable administrative and operational strategies aimed at discharging the Constitutional mandate of the Force and providing a secured atmosphere for socio-economic activities to thrive in the State”

He explained that these strategies have proven to be effective as the command parades a total of 53 suspects, largely males with just 2 females.

According to the police boss, ” these are suspects that were, evidentially linked with various Criminal cases ranging from Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Murder, Defilement, Kidnapping, Child Trafficking, IPOB/ESN terrorism activities, Unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, Receiving of Stolen Properties, and Car Snatching and Vandalization of NEPA cables”

He further said, ” in the course of investigating the aforesaid cases, A total of 32 Assault riffles made up of Two (2) AK47 rifles, Fifteen (15) Pump Action Guns, Two (2) cut-to-size locally made guns, Eleven (11) locally made pistols and Two (2) Double Barrel Guns were recovered from these suspects. ”

Also recovered from the suspects, the Commissioner went on, include One Hundred (100) rounds of live cartridges, Seventy (70) rounds of AK47 ammunition, Five (5) snatched but recovered vehicles and Seven (7) motorcycles, while Fifteen (15) kidnap victims were rescued.”

The Commissioner, also said that in a swift response to a distress call received from a civic-minded resident of Irette town, the Operatives of the Command’s Tactical team in a joint operation with the mobile operatives of 18PMF swiftly mobilized to the scene.

Unfortunately, a lifeless body who was later identified as Remigius Emeka Njoku was seen lying on the floor in his pool of blood.

He explained that the outlawed IPOB&ESN unlawful sit-at-home enforcers immediately opened fire on sighting the Police Operatives but were overwhelmed by the Police operatives forcing them to flee to the adjourning bushes with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

According to him, On combing a hotel and the nearby bushes One AK47 riffle, 48 rounds of live ammunition, four pump action guns, 18 rounds of live cartridges, two (2) AK47 magazines & a face mask, were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing and certainly, the suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of a diligent investigation.

He revealed that two seriel Kidnappers and armed robbery suspects terrorisimg residents of the state the suspects he said include; Daniel Uche Eke a male, who hails from Umuozu in Nwangele Local Government area of the state

Also he said that Four Unsuspecting victims namely; Ebuka Martins, Chidi Bright, Ugochukwu Duruigbo, and one other, were kidnapped at different locations pointing out that on receipt of the complaint, the Operatives of the Command’s Tactical Team swiftly swung into action.

He said that investigating efforts and data-tracking analysis led to the arrested of one Uche Daniel Eke at Douglass Market where he wanted to dispose of some of the phones he robbed from his unsuspecting victims.

The Commissioner said, ” his arrest led to the rescue of the kidnapped victim unhurt and the further arrest of John Nnaemeka, also known as “White”.”

Commissioner Barde confirmed, ” these suspects were identified as part of the escapees during the Jail Break of the Correctional Service Custodial Centre, Owerri, an unfortunate incident that took place on the 5th of April 2021.”

All the arrested suspects confessed to the crime of Kidnapping/Armed Robbery the Commissioner said pointing out that On searching their identified criminal hideout, two pump action guns with ten (10) rounds of live ammunition and the three snatched vehicles were recovered.”

Also following a case of murder that was reported at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), the Commissioner explained, in analysis by the Command’s Forensic Experts led to the arrest of a 22year old Obinna Ugochukwu who hails from Ikeduru LGA of Imo State.

According to him, in the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to stabbing his friend Nwachukwu Stanley who hails from Umuoma in Ikeduru L.G.A of Imo State, with a sharp Knife repeatedly on the upper part of his body when asleep over a misunderstanding that he failed to give him his cut of 3000 dollars they fraudulently gained in cyber-crime deal.

The corpse of the victim has been deposited in the morgue for preservation. The suspect will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation the Commissioner said

The Commissioner also recalled ” a case involving the very brutal murder and harvesting of the vital body organs of one SIXTUS EZEBUDO who hails from Ihete-Owerre in Orlu L.G.A. of Imo State, by a 29yrs old male EMEKA EGBUABA who has since confessed that he is an Organ Trafficker.”

According to him, ” Intelligence-led investigation and sustained follow-up to a case that was initially reported as a Missing Person led to the arrest of the 29-year-old male, Sixtus Ezebudo by Operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit in his criminal hideout in Lagos State.”

On interrogation, the suspect confessed that On 10/05/2023 at about 1630hrs, he lured the said victim to an uncompleted building in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, killed him, and thereafter harvested his vital body organs like his lungs, heart, and private part, abandoned his corpse at the scene and escaped to Lagos State with the harvested body parts to sell for ritual purpose. The remains of the already decomposed body have since been recovered. We intend to carry out further DNA confirmatory tests on it. The suspect is here to interact with you. This is not a crime of passion but a clear deliberate and premeditated murder. The case will be charged to court upon completion of a diligent investigation.

THE ARREST OF TWO SUSPECTS FOR DEFILING A 10-YEAR-OLD GIRL: Intense follow-up to a case that was reported at Ihiagwa Divisional Headquarters on 15/06/2023 at about 1600hrs, two male suspects namely, Nnanna Ugorji, 20yrs, and Chiaka Anah 53yrs both of Umuelem Ihiagwa in Owerri West LGA of Imo State was arrested on the allegation of defiling a 10-year-old Chizaram Anoma ‘f’.

The suspects who were later transferred to gender base violence unit of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) volunteered a confessional statement admitting that on different occasions they respectively tricked the teenager, took her to a hidden location, and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of her. Medical reports equally revealed that the victim was defiled. The victim has received the necessary medical attention. The suspects are here to interact with you, they will be arraigned in court this week.

Operatives of the Command’s Tactical Team acted on a diligently gathered intelligence that a well-organized criminal syndicate operates a baby factory at Umuguma in Owerri West LGA of Imo State with the deception of it being a motherless baby home and arrested Eke Chinyere, a 48yrs old woman and a native of Umuhie in Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State.

Commissioner Barde said She assisted the operative in the arrest of Glory Okon who is also a member of the criminal syndicate, pointing out that

On interrogation, the suspects confessed to being a member of a criminal syndicate that specializes in stealing the children of unsuspecting parent victims from Akwa Ibom and other parts of the Country and selling them to a potential buyer who used the children for either child labor or ritual purposes

Through credible intelligence gathering, one Chinedu Christian Ejezie aka “Holy Condom” and Okechukwu Ibemere ‘m’, both of Owerri-Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State were arrested at Ebute ERO Market in Idumota LGA of Lagos State. Both suspects confessed to the crime which led to the subsequent arrest of their gang member, Emmanuel U

On 06/06/2023 at about 1450hrs, a case of Armed Robbery was reported at the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Owerri against the above mentioned suspects, all of Osoedaa in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State but resident at same address with the victim.

The suspects were arrested based on the intelligent information received by the Operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Owerri. They confessed to the crime and equally took the Operatives to their hideouts where exhibits were recovered from them. Meanwhile, Manhunt is still on for their fleeing gang members.

ARMED ROBBERY:

VICTIM: JOSEPH IROH ‘M’

SUSPECTS: 1. EMEKA OGONNAYA ‘M’

IKENNA OHAWUCHI ‘M’

EXHIBITS: A. HAIR CRIPPER

BELTS PALM SLIPPERS AND OTHER ITEMS CASH OF N80, 000. 00

Credible information received from Orlu Divisional Police Headquarters, on 02/06/2023, revealed that some hoodlums that were attacking some passengers at Mgbee Beach Road Junction in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State. Operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Owerri quickly moved into action, trailed and arrested one Emeka Ogonnaya ‘m’ of Enugu Road, Orlu and Ikenna Ohawuchi ‘m’ of Umuokwara, both of Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The suspects were interrogated and they confessed to the crime. Some of the exhibits recovered from them were revealed to be properties of their victims.

ARMED ROBBERY:

SUSPECTS: 1. FAVOUR EMMANUEL ‘M’ 18 YRS

UNAGHA CHINEDU ‘M’ 21 YRS

EXHIBITS: RED COLOUR DAYLONG MOTORCYCLE WITHOUT REG./NO. AND ONE LOCALLY MADE PISTOL WITH FIVE (5) LIVE CARTRIDGES.

On 14/06/2023 at about 1230hrs, Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Owerri received credible information that two suspected persons were sighted at Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State with stolen motorcycle.

On response to the information, the abovementioned suspects were arrested and brought to the Base. They confessed to the crime of Armed Robbery and during the execution of search warrant in their houses and premises, exhibits were recovered from them.

ARMED ROBBERY:

VICTIM: ONYI JUDITH ‘F’ OF UMUOKORO NEKEDE IN OWERRI WEST LGA, IMO STATE

SUSPECTS: 1. EMMANUEL UCHENNA ‘M’ 23 YRS

ENWERENCHI NWANERI ‘M’ 21 YRS DAVID OBADIAH ‘M’ 20 YRS EMMANUEL STEPHEN ‘M’ 18 YRS

On 14/06/2023, through credible information that a gang of bandits were terrorizing Owerri West LGA and its environs, robbed the victim, Onyi Judith ‘f’ of Umunkoto Nekede in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State of her Samsung Galaxy phone and cash sum of Ten Thousand Naira (#10, 000. 00). In response to the information, the abovementioned suspects were arrested and brought to the Base. The suspects confessed to the crime and investigation is still ongoing to unravel more findings.

ARMED ROBBERY/MURDER:

DECEASED VICTIM: CHINONYE UKACHUKWU ‘M’ 38 YRS OF ASABA, DELTA STATE.

SUSPECTS: 1. HENRY CHIGOZIE OKORIE ‘M’ 39 YRS

OKECHUKWU NNALI ‘M’ 43 YRS

EXHIBITS: ONE LOCALLY FABRICATED PISTOL

On 30/11/2022, the suspect, Henry Chigozie Okorie ‘m’ of Amakpaka Ofekata Orodo in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, solicited for a gun from his gang member, Okechukwu Nnali ‘m’ of Umuduru Ihezie in same Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State, to go for an armed robbery at Delta State to rob the victim now deceased, Chinonye Ukachukwu of his Ash coloured Lexus SUV Jeep. That on 01/12/2022, the suspect Henry Chigozie Okorie proceeded to Delta State and lured the victim now deceased, Chinonye Ukachukwu to Isiekeukwu Express way with a pretext of showing her a job (cooking for workers) in a building site. On arrival at the building, the suspect, Henry Chigozie Nnali shot the victim, Mrs Chinonye Ukachukwu twice on her body and zoomed off with her car to Orodo in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State where he handed the car over to his boss, Okechukwu Nnali. The suspects were tracked and arrested, while the vehicle was recovered and thereafter, released to the deceased husband on bond.

ARMED ROBBERY/KIDNAPPING AND SUSPECTED MURDER:

VICTIM: 1. IKECHUKWU EZEALA ‘M’ 19 YRS OF ANARA IN ISIALA MBANO LGA, IMO STATE AND A STUDENT OF EZEALA COLLEGE OF NURSING SCIENCE, OKWUDO IN NJABA LGA, IMO STATE

SUSPECTS: 1. KINGSLEY OSINANNA NWAKUBA ‘M’ 26 YRS

OLUCHUKWU CHUKWUMA ‘M’ 27 YRS

On 03/02/2023 at about 1300hrs, the prime suspect, Oluchukwu Chukwuma aka “Romeo”, a course representative of Ezeala College of Nursing Science, Okwudo in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, lured his course-mate, Ikechukwu Ezeala to Oforola in Owerri West LGA of Imo State where they had concluded plans to kidnap the victim. When the victim and Oluchukwu Chukwuma arrived at Avu junction along Owerri/Port-Harcourt Road, Imo State, another gang member named Izuchukwu Onyewuchi, came and picked the victim and Oluchukwu Chukwuma to Oforola bush where the victim was handed over to one Charles Chibueze Nnaji and the said Izuchukwu Onyewuchi. That the hoodlums demanded ransom of Fifteen Million Naira (#15, 000, 000. 00), and later, the sum of Two Million Naira (#2, 000, 000. 00) was paid into a Fidelity Bank account number 6320856966 bearing Nwakuba Kingsley Osinanna on 14/02/2023. That after payment of the ransom, an additional ransom of One Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira (#1, 200, 000. 00) was equally paid on demand by the hoodlums at Oforola in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State. That at the end of the payment, the victim was not released. That on this note, the phone number used for the demand of the ransom was tracked which led to the arrest of the suspects.

ARMED ROBBERY/KIDNAPPING:

VICTIMS: DANIEL NDUBUISI OHAERI ‘M’ OF EMEKE AGBALA IN OWERRI NORTH LGA, IMO STATE

SUSPECTS: 1. CHIDERA NWACHUKWU ‘M’ 20 YRS

FELIX GODWIN ‘M’ 25 YRS

EXHIBITS: A. ONE (1) PUMP ACTION GUN

FIVE (5) ROUNDS OF LIVE CARTRIDGES

On 03/03/2023 at about 1310hrs, following a distress call from Agbala vigilante group, Operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Owerri, swung into action and arrested Godwin Felix ‘m’ of Umuneke Ngor in Ngor-Okpala LGA Imo State and Chidera Nwachukwu ‘m’ of Amogundu Abiriba in Ohofia LGA, Abia State, confessed to the crime and stated that they robbed the victim, Daniel Ndubuisi Ohaeri ‘m’ of Emeke Agbala in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State of his Lexus 300 SUV car and sold it to one Ali surname unknown who lives at Ama-Haus Owerri at the rate of One Million

Meanwhile, The joint security Operatives attached to Forward Operating Base FOB in Anambra State while on patrol around Uga- Ezinifite expressway in an attempt to stop two vehicles that drove suspiciously to beat security screening, a highlander jeep and a white Lexus 350 without plate number, was given a hot chase by the joint forces.

The Operatives according to a release issued by the Command’s spokesman DSP Toochukwu Ikenga engaged the deadly gang in a gun battle and they abandon the two vehicles and took to their heels.

During a search conducted inside the vehicle, two automatic pump action guns, eleven (11) live cartridges, and a bag containing one walkie-talkie, one cell phone, and other incriminating items were recovered. Further information shows evidence of blood stains on all the vehicles as they have escaped with bullet wounds. The Command also wants to use this opportunity to call on operators of public and private hospitals to admit but report anyone with a bullet wound or related injuries to the nearest Police Station.

In a related development in the late hours of yesterday 11/7/2023 by 8:13 pm, Police collaborating with Anambra State Vigilantes at Ichida bus stop along the Ichida- Igboukwu expressway, rescued a kidnap victim, neutralize two members of the notorious gang, recover One Ak47 rifle, two pump action gun, two Ak47 magazine, thirty- two live ammunition, one highlander jeep belonging to the victim.

Preliminary information he said reveals the deadly gang of Eight operating with two vehicles a Grey Highlander jeep and a white Lexus 350, abducted the victim in her Ash Highlander jeep. The victim was rescued unhurt and she has been debriefed.

However, the Commissioner of Police CP Aderemi Adeoye has warned the criminals in the state to change their ways and cue into State Government Opportunities by engaging in legitimate means of survival or be prepared to face discomfort in their criminal/ illegal activities.