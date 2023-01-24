Imo police launch man-hunt for killers of Ideato North LGA sole administrator

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

Imo State Police Command has set up a high powered investigative team to probe the gruesome beheading of the sole administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area of the State, Mr Chris Ohizu.

According to the statement issued on Monday in Owerri the state capital, by the Command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Barde set up the team and ordered thorough investigation in to the matter

The statement further disclosed that the command began the investigation as soon as a video showing the gruesome murder of the council sole administrator appeared on the social media.

It further appealed to the Imo public to remain calm and go about their normal businesses as the Police is on top of the situation

The statement urged any body with useful information to call the following numbers, 08034773600, 08098880197

It would be recalled that, the slain sole administrator was abducted in his country community, Imoko in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, on Friday.

The deceased was appointed sole administrator of his local lovernment just three months ago.

Mr Chris Ohizu, the sole administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, who was shot and abducted by gunmen on Friday, January 20.

Meanwhile, the video of his gruesome murder surfaced online after the killers posted the clip of how he was butchered on his WhatsApp status.

The kidnappers insisted in the video that there would be no election in the country on February 25 and March 11 this year.

The council boss was reportedly shot in the leg before he and two others were taken away by the gunmen.

It was gathered that a ransom of N6 million was demanded and paid for his release before he was beheaded by his abductors.

A source said: “The sole administrator has been beheaded. We saw videos of how he was being beheaded on Sunday. His killers posted it with his phone on his own WhatsApp status. That was how people got to know that he was beheaded.

“The videos were horrible. He was tied and stripped half-naked before he was beheaded. That was a painful way to die. They butchered him after collecting N6 million ransom.”

Contacted, spokesman for Imo Police Command, ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident, saying “investigation is ongoing.”

The mindless bloodletting going on in the state has claimed scores of people.

It would be recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter, had earlier disclosed that the state had been turned into a “theatre of war and conflict” as a result of the bloody political crisis between two APC chieftains, Governor Hope Uzodimma and his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, currently representing Imo West senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Okorocha and his aides were arrested by the Police after the former governor led some men to forcefully gain access to the premises of the Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartment in Owerri, sealed off by the Imo State Government on the grounds that it was acquired with money diverted from the state’s treasury.

Imo PDP spokesperson, Ogubundu Nwadike, said in a statement that: “It is highly disgusting that the present APC Government in the state has turned Imo into a terror zone and theatre of war and conflict.

“In recent times, Imolites have had the most tragic and excruciating experience ranging from the recent military invasion of parts of Orlu and Orsu Local Government Areas, which caused insecurity and other forms of gruesome attacks, leading to the breakdown of peace and order, and loss of lives and properties.

“The recent violence perpetrated by supporters of Senator Rochas Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodimma has stirred up tension and apprehension in the state, thereby toppling the atmosphere of saturated peace and tranquility.

“It is, indeed, highly despicable that under the present administration, Imo State, which used to be the centre and cynosure of public peace and orderliness, has turned into a jungle of terror where hooliganism, rascality, thuggery, and abuse of the dignity of human peace have become the order of the day.

“The APC Government in the state has created a Frankenstein monster that haunts the relative peace and social order in the state, Imolites are now living under fear and apprehension and can no more sleep with their two eyes closed.”