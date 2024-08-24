Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Imo police command parades six suspected kidnappers , exhibits in Owerri

Metro news
 Imo State commissioner of police, Mr  Aboki Danjuma.
23
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

VICTOR DURUAMAKU,  Owerri

 

 

Imo State police command  Thursday  parades six suspected kidnappers  and displayed  criminal exhibits  recovered  from them.

 

According to  the  state Commissioner of police CP Aboki Danjuma, the  command  has continued to record significant achievements in the fight against crime and criminality.

 

He explained  that the command recently apprehended six suspects involved in kidnapping and armed robbery through intelligence-led operations and thorough investigations.

 

This operation, the  CP  said further resulted in the rescue of a kidnapped victim, recovery of one locally made shotgun, one pump-action gun, two live cartridges, and seven additional live rounds of ammunition.

 

He  said that the  achievements  of the command  of recent, include the arrest of Deadly Kidnappers, Rescue of Victims, and Recovery of Arms and Ammunition

On the reported  case of  the kidnapping of a 26-year-old woman from her residence in Obinze, Owerri West LGA on August 18, 2024, the Commissioner said  ”  we  promptly deployed the Command’s anti-kidnapping unit with all available operational resources and intelligence to apprehend the suspects  and ensure the safe rescue of the victim.”

 

The  official statement  by the command’s  spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye  explained  that following the CP’s directives and the collection of actionable intelligence, the operatives targeted a forest hideout in Avu, where the suspects were located.

 

It also added  that  during the operation, the team successfully rescued the victim unharmed and arrested five suspects namely,  Umaru Usman, 40, from Mauree in Sokoto; Tukur Yau, 25, from Dawakinkudur in Kano State; Musbau Sabo, 18, from Warsaw LGA in Kano State; Abdul Ibrahim, 30, from Sokoto State; and Jubrin Idris, 35, from Sokoto State.

 

According  to the  statement  the suspects were found in possession of one pump-action gun, five cartridges, two daggers, a cutlass, and various criminal charms.

 

On interrogation  it went further,  that it was revealed that the suspects were members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate responsible for terrorizing residents in Obinze, Avu, and surrounding areas.

It  added that  the Ongoing investigations aim to apprehend the remaining members of the gang and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

Also the  statement  cited  the arrest of Notorious Armed Robbery Suspects and Recovery of Arms and Ammunition pointing out that on August 21, 2024 , at approximately 4:00 PM, operatives from the Command Anti-Kidnapping Unit, during a routine patrol in Owerri Municipal, apprehended Nwauba Alex, a 25-year-old male from Ezza LGA, Ebonyi State.

 

According  to  the  statement, the suspect was caught in the act of robbing two residents at gunpoint near Aladinma Primary School, Owerri. During the arrest, one locally made pistol, two rounds of live ammunition, and torchlight were recovered from the suspect and the victims were rescued unharmed.

 

The command   confirmed that upon  interrogation, the suspect admitted to the robbery and revealed that he purchased the shotgun from an individual in Ezza, Ebonyi State.

 

The command however said that efforts are underway to locate and arrest the gun manufacturers, who will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

This operational breakthrough underscores the Command’s unwavering commitment under to combat crime and ensure public safety in the state.

 

While commending the operatives for their professionalism in achieving the operational feat, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, urged them not to relent in ensuring that crimes are reduced to its bearest minimum in the State.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11759 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Taraba: Erosion cuts off two major road bridges

Governor’s influence on local government chairmen 

Operation Delta safe arrest  Suspects with  Fake Documents

SOS; Jeffrey Nkem Ofuasia, Kidney Patient Cries Out For…

1 of 716