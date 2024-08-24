Imo police command parades six suspected kidnappers , exhibits in Owerri

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

Imo State police command Thursday parades six suspected kidnappers and displayed criminal exhibits recovered from them.

According to the state Commissioner of police CP Aboki Danjuma, the command has continued to record significant achievements in the fight against crime and criminality.

He explained that the command recently apprehended six suspects involved in kidnapping and armed robbery through intelligence-led operations and thorough investigations.

This operation, the CP said further resulted in the rescue of a kidnapped victim, recovery of one locally made shotgun, one pump-action gun, two live cartridges, and seven additional live rounds of ammunition.

He said that the achievements of the command of recent, include the arrest of Deadly Kidnappers, Rescue of Victims, and Recovery of Arms and Ammunition

On the reported case of the kidnapping of a 26-year-old woman from her residence in Obinze, Owerri West LGA on August 18, 2024, the Commissioner said ” we promptly deployed the Command’s anti-kidnapping unit with all available operational resources and intelligence to apprehend the suspects and ensure the safe rescue of the victim.”

The official statement by the command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye explained that following the CP’s directives and the collection of actionable intelligence, the operatives targeted a forest hideout in Avu, where the suspects were located.

It also added that during the operation, the team successfully rescued the victim unharmed and arrested five suspects namely, Umaru Usman, 40, from Mauree in Sokoto; Tukur Yau, 25, from Dawakinkudur in Kano State; Musbau Sabo, 18, from Warsaw LGA in Kano State; Abdul Ibrahim, 30, from Sokoto State; and Jubrin Idris, 35, from Sokoto State.

According to the statement the suspects were found in possession of one pump-action gun, five cartridges, two daggers, a cutlass, and various criminal charms.

On interrogation it went further, that it was revealed that the suspects were members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate responsible for terrorizing residents in Obinze, Avu, and surrounding areas.

It added that the Ongoing investigations aim to apprehend the remaining members of the gang and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

Also the statement cited the arrest of Notorious Armed Robbery Suspects and Recovery of Arms and Ammunition pointing out that on August 21, 2024 , at approximately 4:00 PM, operatives from the Command Anti-Kidnapping Unit, during a routine patrol in Owerri Municipal, apprehended Nwauba Alex, a 25-year-old male from Ezza LGA, Ebonyi State.

According to the statement, the suspect was caught in the act of robbing two residents at gunpoint near Aladinma Primary School, Owerri. During the arrest, one locally made pistol, two rounds of live ammunition, and torchlight were recovered from the suspect and the victims were rescued unharmed.

The command confirmed that upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to the robbery and revealed that he purchased the shotgun from an individual in Ezza, Ebonyi State.

The command however said that efforts are underway to locate and arrest the gun manufacturers, who will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

This operational breakthrough underscores the Command’s unwavering commitment under to combat crime and ensure public safety in the state.

While commending the operatives for their professionalism in achieving the operational feat, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, urged them not to relent in ensuring that crimes are reduced to its bearest minimum in the State.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng