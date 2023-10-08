Imo Police Command investigates multiple murder cases 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo state police command has commenced investigation on several murder cases reported or discovered recently

Briefing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Owerri the state capital weekend, the Command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye said, ” a total of 19 male Suspects arrested for various criminal cases ranging from Armed Robbery, Advance Fee Fraud, Murder, IPOB/ESN Terrorism Activities, Stealing, Receiving Stolen Properties, Unlawful Possession of firearms/Ammunition and Cultism.”

According to him, in the course of investigating the cases, a total of 11 Assault Rifles including double barrel guns and a total of 25 rounds of live ammunition, were recoverd

He revealed that also recovered from these suspects include; Motorcycles, Charms, five expanded ammunition, Military camouflage, two big iron cutters, master keys, and three stolen but recovered vehicles.

On murder cases, the command’s spokesman, said that a 20-Year old man was arrested for killing his friend

In a swift follow-up to a case of Murder reported by one Ekwutosi Ogukwe, of Obolo Nzerem in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State

He said on August 18, 2023 Chukwuebuka Ogugu, was arrested at the scene of crime by detectives of the Command’s State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) for allegedly shooting his friend Ifeanyi Chukwu Ogukwe, all of the same address to death.

According to him, ” on interrogation, the suspect confessed that he killed his friend but stated that it was not intentional, that he was servicing his late father’s single-barrel gun in preparation for usual hunting activities that faithful evening when he accidentally discharged the gun with the discharged pellets hitting his said friend that visited him and he bleed to death on the spot.

ASP Okoye explained that the suspect will be arraigned in court upon completion of the ongoing investigation by the SCIID.

He further said that the command arrested a suspect for allegedly stabbing to death his relative over a minor misunderstanding

Okoye said, in a Painstaking investigating efforts by the Command’s State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Homicide Department (SCIID) in a case of Murder reported by Akalonu Darlington led to the arrest of Akalonu Donald who according to him, was alleged to have killed his relative, Achilike Akalonu all from Umuoba in Owerri North LGA of Imo state

He said that one Red Highlander Jeep with Reg No. LLD 54AR he stole from one of his unsuspecting victims Rose Mgbe of Cross River State was recovered.

.

The PPRO said following a distress call received on from a victim who stated that hoodlums armed with one pump action gun and two locally made pistols, robbed him of his Samsung and Infinix Phones his wife Oppo phone his black Toyota Corolla Car and other items, this led to the arrest of one Nnamdi Anyingor on behind Chicken Republic at Ikenegbu in Owerri in possession of the Complainant stolen vehicle.

According to him, in the course of the investigation, the suspect admitted that he is a member of a notorious armed robbery syndicate terrorizing the residents of Ama-Wire, Orji, Amakohia, Naze, and its environs and mentioned one ‘SUPER’ a native of Ohaji/Egbema as their gang leader. On execution of the search warrant in the suspect house, the following incriminating items were recovered; one Dell laptop, different car sensors, a pair of black boots, two big iron cutters, a military camouflage uniform, master keys, a bottle containing snake and fetish items were recovered.

Okoye further said that the state Commissioner of police Mr Mohammed Ahmed Barde urged residents of the state to Continue to support and cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious person or clandestine activity observed within their vicinity to the nearest Police Station or via the following emergency lines; 08034773600 or 08098880197.