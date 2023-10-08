Champion Newspapers Limited
Imo Police Command investigates multiple murder cases 

From  Victor Duruamaku Owerri

 

 

Imo state police command  has commenced investigation on several  murder cases  reported or discovered recently

 

 

Briefing  journalists  at the command’s headquarters  in Owerri  the  state capital  weekend,  the Command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye said,  ”  a total of 19 male Suspects arrested for various criminal cases ranging from Armed Robbery, Advance Fee Fraud, Murder, IPOB/ESN Terrorism Activities, Stealing, Receiving Stolen Properties, Unlawful Possession of firearms/Ammunition and Cultism.”

 

 

According to him, in  the course of investigating the  cases, a total of 11 Assault Rifles including double barrel guns and a total of 25 rounds of live ammunition, were recoverd

 

He  revealed  that  also recovered from these suspects include;  Motorcycles, Charms, five  expanded ammunition, Military camouflage, two big iron cutters, master keys, and three stolen but recovered vehicles.

 

 

On murder cases, the command’s spokesman, said that  a  20-Year old man was arrested for killing his friend

In a swift follow-up to a case of Murder reported by  one Ekwutosi Ogukwe,  of Obolo Nzerem in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State

 

 

He  said on  August 18, 2023 Chukwuebuka Ogugu, was arrested at the scene of crime by detectives of the Command’s State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) for allegedly  shooting his friend Ifeanyi Chukwu Ogukwe,  all of the same address to death.

 

 

According to him, ” on  interrogation, the suspect confessed that he killed his friend but stated that it was not intentional, that he was servicing his late father’s single-barrel gun in preparation for usual hunting activities that faithful evening when he accidentally discharged the gun with the discharged pellets hitting his said friend that visited him  and  he bleed  to death on the spot.

 

 

ASP Okoye  explained that the  suspect will be arraigned in court upon completion of the ongoing investigation by the SCIID.

 

 

He further said that the command  arrested  a suspect  for  allegedly  stabbing to death his relative over a  minor misunderstanding

 

 

Okoye said, in  a  Painstaking investigating efforts by  the Command’s State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Homicide Department (SCIID) in a case of Murder reported by Akalonu Darlington  led to the arrest of Akalonu Donald  who according to him, was alleged to have  killed  his  relative, Achilike Akalonu  all from Umuoba in Owerri North  LGA of Imo state

 

 

He  said that one Red Highlander Jeep with Reg No. LLD 54AR he stole from one of his unsuspecting victims Rose Mgbe  of Cross River State was recovered.

 

.

The PPRO  said following a  distress call received on  from a victim who stated that  hoodlums armed with one pump action gun and two locally made pistols,  robbed him of his Samsung and Infinix Phones  his wife Oppo phone  his black Toyota Corolla Car and other items, this led to the arrest of one   Nnamdi Anyingor  on behind Chicken Republic at Ikenegbu in Owerri in possession of the Complainant stolen vehicle.

 

 

According to him, in  the course of the investigation, the suspect admitted that he is a member of a notorious armed robbery syndicate terrorizing the residents of Ama-Wire, Orji, Amakohia, Naze, and its environs and mentioned one ‘SUPER’ a native of Ohaji/Egbema as their gang leader. On execution of the search warrant in the suspect house, the following incriminating items were recovered; one Dell laptop, different car sensors, a pair of black boots, two big iron cutters, a military camouflage uniform, master keys, a bottle containing snake and fetish items were recovered.

 

 

 

Okoye  further  said  that the state  Commissioner of police Mr Mohammed Ahmed  Barde urged residents of the state  to Continue to support and cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious person or clandestine activity observed within their vicinity to the nearest Police Station or via the following emergency lines; 08034773600 or 08098880197.

