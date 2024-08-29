Imo police  command deploys enhanced security  at the federal and state secretariat following  threats of attack 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo state police command has deployed enhanced security measures at the federal, state secretariats and other public institutions to checkmate any possible attack as threatened by criminal elements in Owerri the state capital

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, together with his management team, paid a visit to both the Federal and State Secretariats in State to reassure civil servants of their maximum safety amidst recent threats from the proscribed IPOB/ESN terrorist group

During the visit, however , the commissioner, engaged the civil servants, assuring them of

the Command’s readiness and commitment to their protection.

He detailed the mobilization of well-equipped operatives and assured the implementation of enhanced security strategies to ensure a safe working environment in the secretariat and other areas in the State.

Responding, the State Head of Service, Barr. Raymond Ucheoma, commended CP Danjuma for his proactive approach in addressing the threat noting that the deployment of water-tight security at the Secretariats provided workers with the confidence needed to carry out their duties effectively.