Imo police  command deploys enhanced security  at the federal and state secretariat following  threats of attack 

Metro news
6
From  Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri
Imo state police command  has deployed enhanced security measures  at the federal, state secretariats  and other public  institutions  to checkmate any possible attack as threatened by criminal elements  in Owerri the state capital
The state Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, together with his management team, paid  a  visit to both the Federal and State Secretariats in  State to reassure civil servants of their maximum safety amidst recent threats from the proscribed IPOB/ESN terrorist group
During the visit, however ,  the commissioner,  engaged  the civil servants, assuring  them  of
the Command’s readiness and commitment to their protection.
He detailed the mobilization of well-equipped operatives and assured the implementation of enhanced security strategies to ensure a safe working environment in the secretariat and other areas in the State.
Responding, the State Head of Service, Barr. Raymond Ucheoma, commended CP Danjuma for his proactive approach in addressing the  threat  noting that the deployment of water-tight security at the Secretariats provided workers with the confidence needed to carry out their duties effectively.
