Imo police command commence trial of officers caught extorting money from motorists at check points

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo state police command has commenced an orderly room trial against officers caught in a viral video extorting money from people in Owerri Imo state capital

An official statement issued in Owerri Thursday, by the command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, stated that the command has resolved to flush out bad eggs in the system

It added, ” these officers, who have been in detention, are:

Inspector Ibrahim Nainna,

Inspector Unaka Maxvirgin,

Inspector Miller Ibinitta and

Sergeant Antony Alozie

ASP Okoye explained that the results of the proceedings will be communicated in due course.

However, he further said that the command’s boss, CP Aboki Danjuma and his management team, have commenced inspection of all the units of the command for sanitary sake