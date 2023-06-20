Imo Police Arrests notorious  armed robbery suspects recovers arms, ammunition and looted items 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The operatives of the Nigeria Police, Imo state Command has arrested five (5) notorious armed robbery suspects and recoverd arms, ammunition and looted items

According to an official statement issued in Owerri, the state capital, Monday, by the command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, acting on diligently gathered credible intelligence, operatives of the Command’s Tactical Team arrested five notorious armed robbery suspects.

The statement, gave the names of the suspects as, ” David Christopher Sheriff Abraham Emmanuel Akala, all of Nassarawa State, Sanusi Umar and Mohammed Ashiru both of Kano State”

It further stated, ” in the course of the investigation, the suspects volunteered statements confessing that they have masterminded various armed robbery incidents within Owerri West LGA and took the operatives to their Hideout at Ama Hausa in Avu Owerri West LGA where Two Locally made Pistol, rounds of live cartridges, numerous handset, and other incriminating items were recovered after a thorough search “

The police command explained that the suspects operated as a syndicate and that efforts are on top gear to arrest other members of the syndicate at large.

” Meanwhile, the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of a discreet investigation.” the command assured

It also said that the State Commissioner of Police Mohammed Ahmed Barde has assured that the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that all criminal-minded elements are adequately flushed out of the State

Therefore beckons on the residents of the State to join hands with the Police and other security agencies in the onslaught against all forms of criminality in the state.