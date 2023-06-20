Champion Newspapers Limited
Imo Police Arrests notorious  armed robbery suspects recovers arms, ammunition and looted items 

By Editor
From  Victor Duruamaku Owerri
 The operatives of the Nigeria Police, Imo state Command has arrested five (5) notorious  armed robbery suspects and recoverd arms, ammunition and looted items
According to an official statement issued in Owerri, the state capital, Monday,  by the command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye,  acting  on diligently gathered credible intelligence, operatives of the Command’s Tactical Team  arrested five notorious armed robbery suspects.
The statement, gave the names of the suspects as, ” David Christopher  Sheriff Abraham   Emmanuel Akala,  all of Nassarawa State, Sanusi Umar and Mohammed Ashiru  both of Kano State”
It further stated, ” in the course of the investigation, the suspects volunteered statements confessing that they have masterminded various armed robbery incidents within Owerri West LGA and took the operatives to their  Hideout at Ama Hausa in Avu Owerri West LGA where Two Locally made Pistol, rounds of live cartridges, numerous handset, and other incriminating items were recovered after a thorough search “
The police command  explained that the  suspects operated as a syndicate   and that  efforts are on top gear to arrest other members of the syndicate at large.
” Meanwhile, the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of a discreet investigation.” the command assured
It  also  said that the State Commissioner of Police  Mohammed Ahmed Barde has assured  that the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that all criminal-minded elements are adequately flushed out  of the State
Therefore  beckons on the residents of the State to join hands with the Police and other security agencies in the onslaught against all forms of criminality in the state.
