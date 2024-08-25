Imo loses a star in Christian Obi, says Uzodimma

Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has decried the sudden passing, in a ghastly auto crash, of the Head Coach of Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Mr. Christian Obi, saying that the State has lost a star.

The Governor therefore sends his deepest condolences to the deceased’s immediate family, even as he prays for the speedy recovery of other members of the team travelling with Obi who also sustained injuries as a result of the accident.

In a statement on Saturday, Governor Uzodimma said: “It is with shock and sorrow that the Government of Imo State regrets to announce the tragic death of the head coach of Heartland football club of Owerri, Mr. Christian Obi, in a ghastly motor accident.

“The former Super Eagles player was on his way to Abakaliki with the Heartland team for a pre season tournament when the accident occurred.

“The Government sends its deepest condolences to the immediate family of the late Christian Obi and prays for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident.”