Imo judge shot dead inside courtroom

Nnaemeka Ugboma, the chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State. Gunmen on Thursday murderedthe chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State. He was killed by gunmen who operated in motorcycles while presiding a court session, our correspondent was told by close sources. The incident brought the court sitting to an abrupt end as lawyers, court staff and litigants fled. The killing of the jurist who our correspondent gathered hailed from Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA caused panic in Ejemekwuru community as natives and residents alike fled their homes.

One of the sources said,” The jurist was a law graduate of 1991 set. He was killed in his court while sitting. His killers came with motorcycles. They came into the court, dragged him out and shot him dead and drove off. “His corpse was there as people in court fled. The whole thing is confusing because nobody knew any reason while they killed him. He was from the Nnebukwu community in Oguta LGA here.” When contacted, the chairman of the Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ugochukwu Allinor, who confirmed the killing said that the branch would communicate the public on its actions in regards to the incident. The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, did not take his calls when contacted and he had yet to respond to a text message sent to his mobile number as of the time of filing this report.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline