Imo indigenes in North applaud Uzodinma’s performance

Imo State indigenes resident in the 19 states of the North and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have lauded the sterling performance of Governor Hope Uzodinma, saying he has made a remarkable difference in the lives of the people within a short period.

The people spoke at the weekend at a cultural festival organised by the Abuja branch of imo State Town Union, hinting that they have set aside of a special day to “honour the governor for his outstanding performance.”

The Chairman of the Elders Council of the Union, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu said members of the Union were impressed by the infrastructural transformation wrought by Governor Uzodinma in less than two years of his administration.

Nzu Chukwu noted that those who have visited Imo recently were pleasantly surprised to see gagantuan development in spite of security challenges that rocked the State recently.

Eze (Dr) Nwaosu Ibe who presented the award to Governor Uzodinma on behalf of the union, disclosed that they are “awaiting to be given a date to enable them to formally receive and honour him for his giant strides in the state.”

In his address, Governor Uzodinma expressed delight that the people were appreciative of his administration’s genuine efforts to turn Imo State around for better.

Represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon Declan Emelumba, the Governor described their encouragement as a morale booster.

He disclosed that his love for the Imo State and her people compelled him to honour their invitation and identify with their activities.

He charged them to “continue to be good ambassadors of the state by living in peace with their hosts and neighbours.”

The Governor also informed them that peace has returned to Imo and that they should feel free to visit home during Christmas.

Governor Uzodinma used the occasion to challenge the indigenes to work for the continued unity of Nigeria, stressing that “Igbo stand to gain more by being Nigerians.”

While acknowledging that the people of the South East may not have received a fair deal in time past, he said the current leaders were addressing those concerns.

“What Igbo need is a country that will uphold justice and equity in which they will find accommodation in unleashing their entrepreneurial capacity.”

The Governor noted that since Igbo are found in every part of Nigeria engaged in one business or the other, they should not allow themselves to be deceived by non state actors in contemplating leaving Nigeria.

He also informed them that “contrary to the misinformation by such non state actors, President Muhammadu Buhari has done a lot for Ndigbo, including the construction of the second Niger bridge which eluded previous administrations.”

Highlight of the cultural festival was the presentation of awards to deserving Nigerians including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who was represented by his wife,Titi.

Former Imo State Governor, Dr Ikedi Ohakim and ranking South East monarch, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya were some of dignatories who graced the occasion.

For a better society