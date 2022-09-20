Champion Newspapers Limited
Imo  House of Assembly gets new  Speaker  as Ibe resigns 

People & Power
By Editor
From  Victor Duruamaku Owerri
 Imo state  House of Assembly Monday, unanimously elected Mr Emeka Nduka   as it’s new Sepaker  following the resignation of Mr Kennedy Ibe the former speaker
The new speaker  was elected during a closed door sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu
During the closed door sitting, the presiding officer of the House, Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, called  for nominations for the new speaker, after reading the letter of resignation by the immediate past speaker Mr Kennedy Ibe
However, no reason was  given for the resignation of the  former speaker but some political analysts in the state  believed that the former speaker must have been forced to resign for some political developments in the state and to escape impeachment
When the call was put acrose  for  the  nomination of new speaker, the majority Leader, Mr Kanayo Onyemaechi nominated Mr Nduka  as the new speaker and  was  seconded by Dr Uju Onwudiwe, member representing Njaba state constituency
By his nomination and subsequent election, Mr Nduka has emerged the fourth speaker of the ninth house following the impeachment of two previous speakers and Ibe’s resignation.
It could be recalled that the former speaker  was sworn in  on November 8, 2021 following the impeachment of Mr Paul Emeziem (APC Onuimo) for reasons ranging from forgery to highhandedness.
Further, it could  be recalled that Emeziem took over as speaker in November 2020
