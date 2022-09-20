Imo  House of Assembly gets new  Speaker  as Ibe resigns 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo state House of Assembly Monday, unanimously elected Mr Emeka Nduka as it’s new Sepaker following the resignation of Mr Kennedy Ibe the former speaker

The new speaker was elected during a closed door sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu

During the closed door sitting, the presiding officer of the House, Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, called for nominations for the new speaker, after reading the letter of resignation by the immediate past speaker Mr Kennedy Ibe

However, no reason was given for the resignation of the former speaker but some political analysts in the state believed that the former speaker must have been forced to resign for some political developments in the state and to escape impeachment

When the call was put acrose for the nomination of new speaker, the majority Leader, Mr Kanayo Onyemaechi nominated Mr Nduka as the new speaker and was seconded by Dr Uju Onwudiwe, member representing Njaba state constituency

By his nomination and subsequent election, Mr Nduka has emerged the fourth speaker of the ninth house following the impeachment of two previous speakers and Ibe’s resignation.

It could be recalled that the former speaker was sworn in on November 8, 2021 following the impeachment of Mr Paul Emeziem (APC Onuimo) for reasons ranging from forgery to highhandedness.

Further, it could be recalled that Emeziem took over as speaker in November 2020