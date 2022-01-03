Imo has become a war zone, South East  Monarchs, Bishops cry out

SYLVESTER AKOR, Abuja

Worried by persistent insecurity in Imo State resulting in continued loss of lives and property, traditional rulers and bishops in the South East on Sunday called on politicians to immediately de-escalate hostilities in the state in the interest of peace and stability.

They also condemned the recent arrest of a former governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2019 general election, Uche Nwosu in the church by the Nigeria Police Force.

The leaders under the aegis of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of

Igbo Archbishops and Bishops on Peace and Conflict Resolution (J. B.) raised the alarm in a statement jointly signed by HRM Igwe Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni

Obi of Onitsha and Archbishop Chibuzo Raphael Opoko, TFG, DOB, JP Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia.

The statement titled ‘Imo Politicians Must De- escalate Hostilities to Save Imo State’ read:

“The dramatic and condemnable invasion of a place of worship by officers of the Nigeria Police Force on 26 December, 2021 ostensibly to effect the arrest of a former Governorship candidate in Imo State has brought to the public consciousness the long-running troubling

state of affairs in the State, which has led to the loss of many lives, hundreds of millions of Naira of property, a deterioration of the environment for business and a debilitating poisoning of public culture and trust.

“Even as we write this statement, a report is breaking of an exchange of gunfire between unknown gunmen and law enforcement officers, which may have left several people dead.

“Imo has become a war zone and the Igbo nation is appalled that those responsible seem unable

to gauge the consequences of their conduct.

“The tensions, violence and failing law and order situation have resulted in a significant number of deaths, including those of traditional rulers, a considerable number of missing persons, and the abduction of scores of youth presumably by law enforcement and non-state

actors.

“Many attribute this to the prevailing political differences in the State. These arrested and kidnapped young men are said to be held in concentration camp conditions.

“This state of affairs in Imo State, blamed largely on a few politicians of the State and their cohorts, constitute an assault on the dignity and well-being of Ndi Imo and the Igbo nation. It is unacceptable and must be brought to a speedy resolution.

“To pursue one’s political interest to the detriment of the interest of the people that one seeks to serve violates the essence of the Igbo way and good leadership. As such we call on all the gladiators, requesting that they note that the ethos of Ndi Igbo is steeped in ‘egbe belu ugo

ebelu’.

“We know what fate is cast on the one that does not allow the other to perch. We, as the clergy, traditional rulers and elders of conscience of Alaigbo, under the auspices of the Joint Body of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of

Igbo Archbishops and Bishops on Peace and Conflict Resolution (J. B.) are compelled to

intervene.

“First, we urge all the political leaders in contestations and their followers to cease and desist from all actions that will escalate or compound the situation on the ground in the State.

“Next, we ask for an examination of conscience of the actors in Imo State, FCT, Abuja, or elsewhere. We trust that the Igbo Spirit, which guided our intervention in the run up to the recent Anambra State governorship election and resulted in peaceful and salutary outcomes, will lead the key antagonists in Imo State politics to collaborate with us to help reconstruct the

social order in Imo to greater civility.

“Finally, we propose to immediately commence meetings with the Governor, the past Governors, the former Governorship candidates, and elders of the State to scope the problem and proffer a solution. May peace and good order reign in Imo State”.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has adopted a motion, calling on the Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige to contest for presidency in 2023.

The resolution was made at the party’s 2021 End of the Year get-together at St. Mary’s Catholic Church field , Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The party gathering comprising members of the State Executive and Working Committees, Local Government and Ward Executives as well as top stakeholders of the party adopted Ngige as the most credible South Easterner, whose antecedents and reach across the nation, stand shoulder high for the presidential contest in 2023.

Top stakeholders at the event included the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Agunwa Anaekwe, former members of the House of Representatives, Gozie Agbakoba, Nelson Onubogu, State Party Secretary, Chukwuma Agufugo and legal Adviser, Emma Chikelu.

Others were the State Publicity Secretary, Okelo Madukife, Kene Chukwuemeka, Emeka Anaebonam, Maxwell Okoye, Ejike Njeze, Ebere Obiakor, Uzoma Igbonwa, Paul Okoye, Amobi Nwokeafor and the traditional ruler of the host community, Igwe Collins Chukwumesili who graced the occasion.

The motion was moved by the former member, representing Orumba North Constituency in the State House of Assembly from 2003 to 2007, Uchenna Okonkwo Okom and seconded by the member representing Anambra State at the Federal Character Commission, Uche Ibeabuchi .

According to Okom , “Sen Chris Ngige has served Anambra people meritoriously. He served under an unimaginable difficult and oppressive circumstances but left a record that is yet to be broken by his successors. He has shown character , consistency and an uncommon belief that Nigeria can work for all Nigerians with square pegs in square holes.

“At the Labour Ministry where the President entrusted him with the fate of the nation’s workforce, after a successful stint at the Seventh Senate, where he was the only opposition legislator from the old Eastern Region, Ngige despite age-long teething challenges, inherited by the Buhari administration, has achieved stable industrial milieu.

“He has been the pivot for the aggregation of the problems and challenges facing our people, and making formidable representation before the presidency. And he does so, quietly, without airs. He has shown character. He has shown integrity and has shown friendship to every part of Nigeria. He is unarguably the South East’s best chance for a shot at the presidency. Duty therefore calls on us to urge him to rise to the occasion. ”

Consolidating the motion, a former member of the old Anambra State House of Assembly in the Second Republic and later Deputy Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly between 2003-2007, Rt. Hon. Ozo Ughamadu said Ngige epitomised the aspiration of the people of South East for equity in Nigeria’s federation.

“Besides, he has a tested capacity for delivery. He will be fair to every part of Nigeria. He has an exceptional capacity to look inwards and find solutions where others lose faith . He believes strongly that Nigeria can work and has demonstrated so by sending all his three children to Nigerian public schools where they graduated as doctors. We therefore mandate him to contest for the presidency of Nigeria in 2023, pleading with our brothers from other zones to support us. ”

In his reaction, Dr. Chris Ngige who dwelt extensively on topical state and national issues, noted that he was not unmindful of the challenge thrown at him by his party members, adding that he is qualified to contest the election.

He however appealed to them to give him up to Easter 2022 to respond to their demand, adding that he has to consult his family members, political associates and other stakeholders before then.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the infrastructural development in the South East, saying “what my people who love appointment may have lost, Buhari has more than adequately compensated with infrastructures he is building in the East , to buoy our economy and lift our people.”

“One lane of the Enugu – Onitsha Express Road is almost complete. I hope some of us plied it. The same with Enugu- Port Harcourt. I hope some of us who came in from abroad will also be able to get close to the Second Niger Bridge and see the legacy that Buhari is leaving behind and stop the pernicious propaganda oozing from the diaspora.

“I hope some of us also flew into the Akanu-Ibiam International Airport, Enugu , once described as the worst in Africa, to witness what our administration has done there too. The Eastern railway corridor is also on course and all our major cities of Awka, Onitsha, Aba, Umuahia, Enugu and others will be connected.

“There is nothing we have asked the President to do for our people, Ndigbo that he turned down. The name , Okechukwu , which our leaders and traditional rulers gave him in 2015 is not in vain. I therefore urge us to show fate , counsel our youths for certainly , the best lies ahead,” Ngige said .

He added that the year 2022, holds a lot for the party faithful and non-party members in the State as more agricultural programmes would be rolled out before the rains set in .

“We want to capture more people in the massive agricultural development, so that we can create more jobs . Within the year also, two new skills centres by the Ministry of Labour will be commissioned in the State for youths to tap into various enriching opportunities in the blue collar jobs.”

Charging party members to remain steadfast in grassroots mobilization so as to ready the party structures for future elections , Ngige said the Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo confided in him that he would conduct credible local government elections.

“So I enjoin our party members to start getting ready because besides the 2023 general elections, we are going to strongly contest in the grassroots elections and win positions,” Ngige added.

He further urged them to also mobilise for the state congress and disregard the antics of the enemies within, bent on thwarting the will of the people.

“Please disregard those who are said to be compiling names for the congresses. They won’t succeed. In liaison with the National Secretariat of the APC , we will make sure that only you and no other will determine who occupies which position” he added..

The highlights of the event peaked with the distribution of thousands of bags of rice and tomato to party members in all electoral wards in the state.