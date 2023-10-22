Imo guber: South-East PDP drums support for Anyanwu

.Adopts Udeh-Okoye as consensus candidate for party’s National Secretary

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-East Zone, has canvassed support for its governorship candidate Senator Samuel Anyanwu, calling on members in the state to sheathe their sword and work together for the victory of the party.

The call, which was made on Friday night at the South-East Zonal Executive meeting, held in Enugu, also saw the nomination of the former PDP National Youth Leader, Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the new party National Secretary.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the closed door meeting, the party National Vice Chairman, South-East Zone, Chief Ali Odefa noted that the decision to support Anyanwu was a collective one, adding that the party would do its best to ensure his victory at the polls.

“We have resolved that as South East members of PDP, we must all do our utmost best to support our candidate in the November 11 gubernatorial election in the person of Senator Samuel Anyanwu to win. All party members in Imo State are encouraged to put in their best,” he further stressed.

Odefa equally said another resolution was passed to nominate Udeh-Okoye National Secretary of the party in order to allow Senator Anyanwu concentrate on his electioneering campaign in Imo State.

“The position of the National Secretary will be a kind of distraction to his electioneering campaign and victory at the polls. Therefore, the South East Zone, having met and brainstormed, we have come up with a nomination from Enugu State in the person of Rt. Hon. S.K Udeh-Okoye to replace Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party. We shall send our resolutions in writing to the National Working Committee, NWC, of our great party for ratification on behalf of the National Executive Committee as provided by our party constitution,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the party who doubles as Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, urged the party members to remain steadfast and committed to the party, saying the zonal leadership would re-strategize to bring the party back on its feet, assuring that with commitment and unity of purpose, the party would emerge successful at the Imo governorship polls.