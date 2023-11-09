Imo guber poll: Come out and vote, Ohanaeze urges electorate

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Engr Chief Emmanuel C Iwuanyanwu has called on voters in Imo state to come out and vote for the candidate of their choice as the next governor.

Chief Iwuanyanwu made the call Wednesday at a press briefing he held in Owerri the Imo State capital

He urged the people of the State to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner before, during and after the election scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 11, 2023 and shun violence

Dr. Iwuanyanwu said, his attention was drawn to the rumours making the rounds about plans by some people to cause violence during the election,

He however pleaded with the people of the State not to accept crisis.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to Imo people to come out on Saturday and elect candidate of their choice, Ohaneze Ndigbo does not have any candidate”.

He described Igbos as hardworking, law-abiding, resourceful people, who are very creative, adding that the recent killings of Igbo is wickedness and condemnable.

“During this election, If they fail to come out and cast their votes , they should not hold anyone accountable”, he said.

“This is not in our character that a person that is sitting in the comfort of outside the country and inciting crisis. I had called Simon Ikpa to come for negotiation but he refused”, he said

He further said that sit-at – home cannot help the Igbo towards the actualization of their dream.

He said, that Nnamdi Kanu has openly said that he is not responsible for causing crisis in the Southeast states.

He debunked the rumour making the rounds that Governor Hope Uzodimma and President Bola Tinubu had a meeting not to release the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.