Imo Guber election:Labour Party heads to court as INEC declares Uzodimma winner

The Governorship Candidate of the LP in Imo, Sen. Athan Achonu, has rejected the result of Saturday’s election, saying he will seek redress in Court.

Achonu said this on Sunday, while addressing newsmen in his Umulomo country home in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

He alleged that the election was “marred by irregularities, including vote buying and physical assaults of LP agents, and thus deserving of outright cancellation”.

He further alleged that voting in many locations was done without BVAS accreditation, contrary to the assurances by INEC before the election.

Achonu also alleged compromise on the part of security personnel, adding that “recorded evidences abound, such as that of a police officer who was beaten by voters for attempting to snatch a ballot box”.

He commended LP supporters for their steadfastness in the face of provocation and assured them that they would get justice through the courts.

“Our democracy was raped in the full glare of security personnel, whose salaries we pay from our commonwealth.

“Collation was suddenly moved from the ward to LG centres, and only APC agents were allowed to enter, while agents of other parties were locked out.

“And to you my supporters, thank you for your doggedness and steadfastness, you fought hard and I am proud of you all.

“I have not lost hope in the judiciary, there are so many men of integrity therein, and we shall reclaim our mandate,” Achonu said.

He condemned the assault and detention of the LP Chairman in Imo, Mr Callistus Ihejiagwa, at the state collation centre, and called for the immediate arrest of those who manhandled him.

“My party chairman was beaten up at the collation centre, as it is evident in a widely circulated video.

“And instead of arresting those who beat him, the police arrested and detained him.

“Let’s save the drift into anarchy, let’s save our country and her democracy.

“There was no election yesterday and we call on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to cancel the purported results,“ Achonu said.

I would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared Gov. Hope Uzodimma of the APC the winner of Imo governorship election.

Declaring the result of the Saturday’s off-circle election, the State Returning Officer, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, said that Uzodimma polled 540,308 votes to defeat 17 other candidates.

Fasina, who is the Vice Chancellor, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, said that the PDP Governorship Candidate, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, polled 71,503 votes.

He also said that Sen. Athan Achonu of the Labour Party, came third with 64,081 votes, while Mr Anthony Ejiogu of APGA scored 6,392 votes to occupy the fourth position.

In a reaction, the APC State Collation Officer and Attorney-General of the state, Mr Cyprian Akaolisa, commended INEC and security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the poll.

“It is clear that INEC did their best to ensure a free and fair election, from the distribution of election materials to the conduct of the election, it was peaceful.

“Security agencies did their utmost best to ensure that the process was smooth and we had a credible, free and fair election.

“This victory is victory for Imo people.

“It is a victory for the continuation of the development the governor is providing for the people,” Akaolisa said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Also, the State Collation Officer for the Young Progressives Party, Mr Kingsley Nwahiri, expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the poll.

“The result of the governorship election that was declared today (Sunday) is a result of the vote buying,” he said.

Nwahiri said that the decision on the next line of action would be taken by the national leadership of the party.

Earlier, Anyanwu called for the cancellation of the election over alleged ballot box-snatching and violence.

He further claimed that security agencies assisted officials of INEC to ensure victory for the APC governor.

However, INEC’s Head of Voter Education, Mrs Emmanuella Opara, dismissed the allegation as unfounded.

.I have been vindicated, says Uzodimma

Reelected Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has said that his victory at the governorship election on Saturday, November 11, 2023, has vindicated him as the real winner of the same election in 2019 which he wrestled only through the courts after some people had conspired to deny him the seat.

He spoke on Sunday at the Government House Chapel after Mass.

Addressing the congregation, he expressed how happy and thankful he is to God for making it possible for him to win overwhelmingly again in the governorship election.

Uzodimma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress was declared winner of the election with 540, 308 votes to defeat his closest rivalries – Sen. Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (71,503 votes) and Sen. Athan Achonu of the Labour Party ( 64,081 votes ).

An elated reelected Governor Uzodimma recalled with nostalgia how he was denied his well deserved victory in 2019 as some people conspired to remove his votes from 388 polling units, a situation that made him to embark on a tortuous court process that ended at the Supreme Court which ruled in his favour and his mandate restored on January 15, 2020.

He expressed joy and gratitude to God over his victory at the just concluded governorship election in Imo State, saying that he has been vindicated on his claim of winning the 2019 governorship election of Imo State.

The Governor thanked those who contributed in one way or the other to make his overwhelming victory possible, adding that it will spur him for more action in the service of Imo State.

“First I thank God Almighty for the victory and His goodness to all Imo citizens and for answering our prayers.”

The Governor appreciated the commitment of his Party, the APC at the National and State levels and all members of the Party for showing extraordinary commitment before, during and after the election process, noting that “once you are with God you fear not.”

Uzodimma thanked the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Imo State, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NIP) for their resilience and for standing firm in the face of intimidation to undermine his government.

He also thanked the Security Agencies who mobilised and exhibited high level of professionalism and ensured proper coordination and synergy among themselves thereby making Imo State proud and the envy of the other States where the elections held.

Concluding, the Governor thanked his wife, Chioma for her invaluable support, assuring everyone that he will do his best to be like the legendary former Governor of Imo State, late Sam Mbakwe.

Governor Uzodimma added: “My heart is full of joy and grateful to all.

“My good people of Imo State, I am humbled and honoured by your overwhelming support in yesterday’s (Saturday’s) election.

“Your trust in me to continue leading our dear State is both inspiring and deeply appreciated. Together, we have achieved a resounding victory and I am committed to delivering on the promises made during our campaign.

“As we embark on the next level of Shared Prosperity, rest assured that your interests will remain at the forefront of my administration. I extend a hand to my fellow contenders from other parties, urging them to join me in a united effort to build and uplift our one and only dear State. In the spirit of inclusivity, we will operate a government that transcends political differences for the benefit of all.

“I express profound gratitude to every member of my team, our great party and every citizen of Imo for your unwavering support. Our State is progressing because of your collective efforts.

“I commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (@inecnigeria) and its officials for ensuring a fair and neutral electoral process.

“I also appreciate the dedication of the security agencies in maintaining peace during the exercise.

“A special thanks to the leader of our great Party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his fatherly guidance throughout the electioneering period. Together, let us continue the journey towards a more prosperous and inclusive lmo State.

“Thank you, Ndi Imo, for your trust and confidence. Our shared future is bright and I am committed to leading us to greater heights.

“Our shared future is bright and I am committed to leading us to greater heights”, according to a statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor

.INEC reverses self on Nov 18 re-run, declares Ododo winner of Kogi election

Meanwhile ,Usman Ododo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the Kogi state governorship election that was held on Saturday, November 11.

Ododo polled 446, 237 votes to defeat Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who came second with 259,052 votes. Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 46,362 votes.

Also, in Bayelsa, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and incumbent Governor of Bayelsa State is in an early lead in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The Champion Correspondent, live at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, collation centre, Yenagoa, reports that Governor Diri has won in all three local government areas, including Yenagoa LGA, announced so far.

According to results from the INEC state collation centre, in Governor Diri’s LGA, Kolukuma/Opokuma, the APC got 5,349 votes, Labour Party had 23 votes while PDP polled 18,465 votes.

In former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia LGA, the APC got 16,319 votes, Labour Party had 57 votes while PDP polled 18,435 votes.

Results from Yenagoa LGA, the Bayelsa State capital, the APC polled 14,534 votes, Labour Party got 244 votes while PDP garnered 37,777 votes.

APC’s Sylva won in Nembe LGA with 22,248 votes, while LP had 113 votes and PDP 4,556.

In Ekeremore, LGA, APC got 8,445 votes, LP had 50 votes while PDP polled 23,172 votes.

In Sagbama LGA, Governor Diri of PDP got 35,504 votes to beat APC’s Sylva who had 6,608 votes.

Bayelsa state has 8 local government areas which includes; Brass, Ekeremor, Kolukuma/Opokuma, Nembe, Ogbia, Sagbama, Southern Ijaw and Yenagoa LGAs.

So far, with results from 6 LGAs, Governor Douye Diri has won 5 LGAs leading his closest rival and candidate of the APC, Timipri Sylva with over 60,000 votes.

As at the time press time, Bayelsans are awaiting results from Southern Ijaw and Brass local government areas.

.Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun congratulate Uzodimma

Senate President congratulates Uzodinma on his re-election as Imo governor

Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio has congratulated Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo on his victory at the Nov 11. gubernatorial election in the state.

Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 540,308 votes to defeat 17 other candidates in the election.

The first runner-up, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 71,503 votes.

In his congratulatory message issued on Sunday in Abuja, Akpabio commended Uzodinma for his resilience and commitment to genuine democratic practices saying that good governance had triumphed over propaganda.

“I congratulate and rejoice with you and the people of Imo on your well-deserved re-election as the Executive Governor of Imo.

“Your victory is testimony of your excellent performance in office in the last four years.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday congratulated his Imo State counterpart and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Hope Uzodinma, on his victory at Saturday’s governorship election in the state, saying his re-election is well deserved.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile in London, said Governor Uzodimma’s success in the election is a validation of people’s acceptance of his administration, having impacted positively in the lives of the citizens during his first term in office.

He said the people of Imo State deserve commendation for coming out en-masse to perform their civic responsibility and for defying all odds to vote for Governor Uzodimma-led APC administration in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said Governor Uzodimma’s victory is a clear manifestation that the APC remains the party of choice for Nigerians, stressing that the party will continue to work in the best interest of Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said: “I congratulate my brother and the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Governor Hope Uzodimma, for emerging victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial election. I am glad that Governor Hope Uzodimma was returned by the good people of Imo State after a convincing victory over his opponents as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the poll.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma’s re-election affirms his administration’s good performance in the last four years. I believe strongly that he was re-elected because he delivered beyond the expectations of the Imo people during his first term.

“The APC candidate’s victory across the 27 local government areas in Imo State with over 400,000 votes margin against his main opponent, is a confirmation of the trust and belief of the people in the APC-led administration in Imo State, having benefitted immensely from the various people-oriented programmes of his administration.

“The real winners at the end of the day are citizens of Imo State because they have re-elected a “talk and do” governor. The victory is deserving. It is an assurance to us that the APC government at the state and national levels is doing something right. We know there are areas of improvement and we are determined to ensure that we give Nigerians the best they deserve.”

Sanwo-Olu also commended President Bola Tinubu for creating a level playing ground for the gubernatorial elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states.

He said the President deserves commendation for deepening democracy and the electoral process in Nigeria, considering some successes recorded in the Imo governorship election and gubernatorial polls in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

.Victory affirmation of peoples trust, says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun said the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is confirmation of the trust the citizens have in his All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

INEC on Sunday declared Uzodimma, who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, the winner of Saturday’s governship election with wide margins by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Uzodinma scored 540,308 votes to beat other candidates in the election.

Prince Abiodun expressed delight that the resounding victory of Uzodinma attested to his leadership quality and delivery of the dividend of democracy to the people.

He also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and INEC for the hitch-free electoral process in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states on Saturday.

He said: On behalf of the people of Ogun State, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on your re-election as the Governor of Imo State. Your resounding victory is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of Imo State have in your ability to lead them towards progress and prosperity.

“We are delighted to see that your vision for Imo State has resonated with the people and that you have been given a renewed mandate to continue the good work that you have already begun. Your commitment to transforming Imo State into a modern, vibrant, and prosperous state is a shining example to other leaders across the country.

“As you embark on your second term in office, may your leadership continue to inspire and uplift the people of Imo State. We look forward to working with you to deepen the ties between our two great states and to create a brighter future for all our citizens.

“Congratulations once again, and best wishes for a successful tenure.”

.As PSC commends police for frustrating election run riggers

The Police Service Commission Staff Monitors deployed to the nine Senatorial districts of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states says the Police men on election duty were courageous and fairly contained intermittent cases of attempts to hijack the elections.

The Head of Press and Public Relations in the Commission Mr IKechukwu Ani disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

The Officers in several of the Polling Units visited he said were said to be courteous, approachable and professional.

Although there were incidents of attacks on voting units, some arrests were recorded in many places especially in Kogi State.

The Police were said to have also contained pockets of attacks in Brass and some other locations in the riverine areas of Bayelsa State.

There were however reports of vote buying in the three states but without the connivance of Police officers on election duties.

The Commission monitored five of the eight local governments in Imo West. In Imo North and East, there were visible patrol of Policemen in collaboration with the Military on the major roads with Police helicopter said to have hovered over the voting space throughout the election period.

Police Officers were said to have arrived in most of the voting units in Bayelsa very early, properly dressed and exhibited high level of professionalism.

PSC Monitors sighted an average of two policemen in most of the voting units while in few others one Police personnel were seen.

The Police were said to have sent early signals in Kogi State where it reportedly arrested several miscreants who attacked Polling Units. The Officers on election duty were complimented by Officers from sister Agencies.

Chairman of the Commission Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, retired Inspector General of Police who monitored the exercise in Kogi commended the three Deputy Inspectors General of Police who supervised Police operations in the states for their quick responses to the Commission’s intermittent requests for Police intervention in troubled areas. The DIGs were, Frank Mba; Sani Habu and Daniel Isokari-Pedro.

Dr. Arase advised that the Police should remain on guard and prepared to forstal any breakdown of law and order after the announcement of the election results.

He also directed that in the few places where there were pockets of Police misconduct, the Police Management should quickly investigate and forward its recommendations to the Commission for immediate disciplinary action since every act of misdemeanour must have commensurate consequences.

Dr. Arase said the Commission will continue to monitor police conduct during elections as it serves to put the Police on its toes for optimal performance.

The PSC Staff Monitors operated from the nine Senatorial districts while the National Coordinating team partnered the Civil Society groups and operated from the Situation Room in Abuja.