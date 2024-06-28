Imo govt partners FG on  fight against human trafficking

Victor Duruamaku,bOwerri

Imo State government is seeking the partnership of the Federal Government in the fight against human trafficking.

The state government noted that the issue has become a national problem, giving it’s present dimension as it is affecting the entire society.

Permanent secretary in the state ministry of Women Affairs, Mr Godson Okeoma disclosed this at an advocacy and sensitization meeting during a visit to the State, by the Minister of Women Affairs, Hon Uju Kennedy Ohanenye.

According to him, the advocacy meeting was on the best Procedures/Guidelines and Standard Procedure on family tracing,

He further disclosed that the meeting was organized by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in partnership with International Organization for Migration

The Permanent Secretary, said that the State Governor, Hope Uzodimma is desirous in the fight against human trafficking

He recalled that recently the State government applied all methods in rescuing Imo (girls) who were trafficked to Ghana.

“Human trafficking is destroying our society, all hands must be on deck in ensuring that we end this ugly menace and restore the future of our children”. he stated

He commended the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs for the prompt response by organizing the event which will see to the end of child trafficking in the country

In her address the Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, explained that IOM and partners which include state and non-state actors have been encountering situations where decisions involving individual children and adults (unaccompanied and separated children) are affected

The Minister who was represented by her aide Engr. Adaji Usman, stated, “in line with meeting the obligations of various human rights Conventions and Treaties signed and ratified by the Nigerian Government, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs (FMWA) signed an MOU with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to institute sustainable measures that would effectively protect the rights of the vulnerable and returning migrants, especially women and children in Nigeria”.

She added that the collaboration is aimed at strengthening protection systems through the development and implementation of needs based policies and guidelines, that a major outcome of the collaboration between the two organizations is the development and validation of two National Policy documents on Best Interest Procedure (BIP) Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on Family Tracing and Reunification (FTR) for Vulnerable Migrants.