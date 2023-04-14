IMO GOVERNORSHIP: WHO THE CAP FIT

The Deputy National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. (Arc.) Setonji Koshoedo has described the emergence of the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State as the doing of God for more successes in the National Secretary’s life and development of the people of the state.

Quoting the great musician, late Bob Marley, who said “who the cap fits, let him wear it, no one can curse whoever God blesses”, Hon. Koshoedo in a statement today congratulated and wished Senator Anyanwu, the current National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, the very best in the November governorship election and prayed that these string of graceful successes continue in other states where the Peoples Democratic Party is presenting candidates for elections soon.

Hon. Koshoedo also seized the opportunity to assure all candidates of the party and members of his sincere thoughts and prayers for successful outing in the elections and congratulates them in advance.