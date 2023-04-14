Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

IMO GOVERNORSHIP: WHO THE CAP FIT

People & Power
By Editor
36
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Deputy National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. (Arc.) Setonji Koshoedo has described the emergence of the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State as the doing of God for more successes in the National Secretary’s life and development of the people of the state.

Quoting the great musician, late Bob Marley, who said “who the cap fits, let him wear it, no one can curse whoever God blesses”, Hon. Koshoedo in a statement today congratulated and wished Senator Anyanwu, the current National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, the very best in the November governorship election and prayed that these string of graceful successes continue in other states where the Peoples Democratic Party is presenting candidates for elections soon.

Hon. Koshoedo also seized the opportunity to assure all candidates of the party and members of his sincere thoughts and prayers for successful outing in the elections and congratulates them in advance.

Continue Reading
Editor 11217 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

TOKO: My template for Nigerian Reformation -Okotie

Supplementary Election: Atiku drums support for PDP

Tinubu makes TIME magazine’s 2023 ‘100 most influential…

APC demands unsealing of Plateau Assembly as speakership…

1 of 813